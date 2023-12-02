PEMBROKE — The early-season tendency of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team has been to struggle in the second half of games — especially in the early minutes after returning to the floor from the locker room.

The Braves were finally able to buck that trend Saturday as they opened conference play.

Behind more than half a hundred points from the Braves bench, UNCP pulled away in the second half to earn a dominant 84-59 win over Southern Wesleyan.

“I thought our bench was huge tonight — I thought that was the difference in the game,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “Guys like Josh (Berenbaum), Dallas (Gardner), Jamarvious Jones, Javonte Waverly, (Cortez Marion-Holmes) obviously being able to get back out there and make some contributions — I thought the bench made the biggest difference in our depth. … If we don’t have production when they come in the game, there’s no use in having depth. For them to come in and produce the way they did, especially in the second half — I thought the second half we did a good job about pushing the lead out instead of letting them come back on us.”

UNCP (6-3, 1-0 Conference Carolinas) got 56 points from its bench; Waverly had 11 points and three assists, Gardner had 11 points with four rebounds and five steals; Berenbaum had 10 points and four rebounds; Marion-Holmes had nine points and seven rebounds in his return from injury; and Jones scored eight points.

“There have been times this year where there hasn’t been as much production when we subbed, even though we have the talent there and we have the bodies, but today I thought when we put those guys in we were either as good or better when we subbed,” Richards said. “We have guys that come off our bench that could start for a lot of teams in the country, so when they come in and show that I think that’s going to separate us, hopefully down the stretch of this conference play and hopefully moving into the new year.”

“We came in, we started getting stops — especially (Gardner), he kept poking the ball out and getting it out in transition,” Berenbaum said. “I think that’s where most of our buckets came from was in transition — guarding, getting out and running, scoring.”

With the Braves leading 43-28 at the break, Southern Wesleyan (0-7, 0-1 CC) briefly threatened to cut into the Braves’ lead, twice getting closer than that 15-point halftime margin —but the Braves answered, first with Bradlee Haskell free throws and a Tyreik McCallum layup, then with an 18-0 run after the Warriors had closed to a 47-34 gap, stretching the Braves’ advantage to 65-34 with 11:27 to go.

Josh Berenbaum started the run with a layup; after Javonte Waverly hit a dunk and two free throws and Bradlee Haskell scored a basket, Berenbaum scored eight of the Braves’ next 10 points, with two triples and a layup off a steal. Waverly assisted on all three of those baskets, including a smooth behind-the-back pass to Berenbaum in the corner for one of the 3s.

“(Waverly was) just leading the break, leading our team on offense, finding guys — trusting me, trusting our teammates to knock those shots in,” Berenbaum said.

UNCP’s lead hovered largely between 30 and 35 points for much of the rest of the game, peaking at 82-45 with 3:47 to go, before an inconsequential late run brought the Warriors back to within 25.

The production by the Braves bench, coupled with an 10-point game by Bradlee Haskell, seven points and eight rebounds from Elijah Cobb and six points from Nygell Verdier, showed terrific balance for UNCP, with eight players scoring six points or more but none tallying more than 11.

“Our best teams usually have that, we don’t usually have the guy that averages 19, 20 points a game,” Richards said. “We usually have guys that average 13, 12, 11, 10, 10, nine, eight, all the way down. The depth is great if we take advantage of it, and I hope this is a trend that we can continue to take advantage, not only offensively but defensively. When we sub and our defensive energy increases and our rebounding energy increases, that just gives us an opportunity to put ourselves in the best light to win basketball games.”

Five straight points by Jones gave UNCP a 15-7 lead just over five minutes into the game, and the Braves would stretch that lead to 24-13 at the 9:58 mark of the first half.

A 7-0 spurt pulled the Warriors within four at 24-20, but the Braves outscored SWU 19-8 the rest of the half to take their 15-point lead at intermission.

Gardner had seven points in the late-half stretch, with four coming on a stretch in the final minute with a steal, a dunk, another steal and two free throws when he was fouled after driving to the other end of the floor. The freshman scored 21 points in a preseason exhibition against Duke, but his career high in the regular season was five points before reaching double figures on Saturday.

“Just staying locked in mentally and knowing that I’m an energy guy off the bench, so half of my responsibility is playing defense and bringing energy and doing what I have to do,” Gardner said. “The steals were just something that I’ve been practicing all week, making sure I was in the gap and things like that.”

Marion-Holmes returned to game action for the Braves less than nine months removed from a torn ACL, suffered in the March 11 NCAA Tournament game against North Georgia. Richards hopes the junior forward can once again become a big post contributor for the Braves as he continues to build back up in his return.

“He works hard, all the time, whether it’s basketball, whether it’s rehab,” Richards said. “He deserves to get back and play this game, and to have him back in nine months, and he’s been looking good in practice so we wanted to throw him out there, and obviously we were able to leave him out there a little longer so he can get his wind back — he can provide something we’ve lacked before, that voice, that defense and rebounding.

UNCP has 10 days off from game action before its next game, allowing the players to focus on final exams this week, before traveling to King on Dec. 13.

