PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team is already getting used to playing close games, with all seven contests so far this season having a final margin of six points or less.

But perhaps the last two games suggest they’re also getting more comfortable in those close-and-late situations — and they’re becoming more clutch in them.

After a win featuring some key plays in the final minute Tuesday, the Braves won again Saturday when JaJuan Carr scored on a driving layup as time expired for a 70-68 triumph over Virginia State in the opening game of the Give Thanks Tournament.

“Finding a way to gut it out at the end — (Bradlee Haskell) had big plays, big free throws, (JaJuan Carr) had a big take and (Nygell Verdier) was rebounding,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “So we had some good, we’re just trying to search for answers on how we can get better in the second half right now.”

After a timeout with nine seconds left, UNCP (4-3) inbounded the ball to Carr in the backcourt; the junior guard drove down the right side into the post for a layup that cleared the net as time expired.

“It was nine seconds, so I knew I didn’t have that much time, so I just tried to get downhill and make a play,” Carr said.

“I was screaming at him ‘go’ most of the time, because were trying to get an offensive rebound,” Richards said. “Luckily we ran a little horns action, the big didn’t show, Juan took advantage of it — and honestly, I don’t know how that shot went in; I thought it was a miss three times and it popped in.”

Carr’s shot came at the end of a frantic final stretch, which began when Nygell Verdier hit a corner 3 to give the Braves a 63-61 lead with 1:38 to go.

“Really, I wasn’t the option on the play, but they overplayed our first option; that left me open in the corner and I just let it fly,” Verdier said.

Imhotep George hit two free throws for Virginia State (1-3) to tie the game at 63-63 before Carr hit a layup for a 65-63 Braves lead with 55 seconds to go. After a defensive stop by UNCP, Haskell hit one of two free throws, then Kendall Bynum hit a layup with 18 seconds to go to cut the Braves’ lead to 66-65.

On the ensuing inbound, the Trojans’ defender crossed the baseline and touched the ball, resulting in a technical foul; Haskell hit both free throws for the Braves, but UNCP threw away the inbounds pass. Bynum scored on a driving layup with 13.1 seconds left, then made the free throw to tie the game a 68-68. The Braves brought the ball past halfcourt before calling timeout to set up the final play.

UNCP led 32-28 at halftime; the opening portion of the second half was evenly contested and the Braves led 47-42 with 11:45 to go before the Trojans went on a 13-3 run to take a 55-50 lead with 6:24 to go.

“Kind of another tale of the same thing — some good, some bad. I still haven’t figured out why in the second half we don’t come out like we’re supposed to and kind of push leads out instead of letting them go away,” Richards said. “It has a lot to do with our defense, too many turnovers. Virginia State’s a good team — they’re big, they’re physical.”

The Braves cut the lead to one point twice before Verdier’s triple gave the Braves the lead inside the final two minutes. Haskell hit four free throws and Verdier and Elijah Cobb for the Braves in the stretch.

Haskell led UNCP with 18 points despite a 4-for-15 mark from the floor, making nine of his 10 free-throw attempts in the game; he had six rebounds and two assists.

“My shot wasn’t really falling, so I just tried to affect the game in other ways, so I got to the line and was able to them down,” Haskell said.

Verdier scored 18 points with eight rebounds and two assists and Carr had 16 points, two assists and three steals for UNCP. Cobb scored seven points with 13 rebounds, while Amidou Faye blocked five shots.

Tremere Brown and Jared Clawson each scored 14 points for Virginia State, Chris Hampton had 10 points with three steals and Bynum had nine points and five assists. Rafael Jenkins had five assists and four steals.

UNCP led 10-8 after a Bradlee Haskell 3-pointer with 13:03 left in the half before a 14-0 run by Virginia State, sparked by five points from Chris Hampton and four from Jared Clawson, as the Trojans shot 5-for-6 from the field with two 3s in the span. The Trojans led 22-10 with 9:49 left in the half.

The Braves answered with a 20-2 run to take a 30-24 lead at the 2:21 mark, going 7-for-10 from the floor with two 3s in the span and holding VSU to a 1-for-9 stretch. Haskell scored eight points in the run.

“I thought a couple of the guys that came off the bench gave us some good minutes,” Richards said. “I thought Amidou Faye gave us some good minutes in there, and I thought Jamarvious Jones gave us some good minutes. It’s good to see those guys respond to getting challenged. Now we just need a collective response as a team to take a step forward.”

Columbus State beat Chowan 88-84 in Saturday’s other game at the Give Thanks Tournament. Chowan meets Virginia State at 1 p.m. Sunday and the Braves meet Columbus State at 3 p.m.

“They’re usually one of the most talented teams we play all year,” Richards said. “Coach (Robert) Moore does a phenomenal job mixing up defenses and running a lot of sets, and so we’re going to have to defend a lot better; rebounding was better tonight, but we’re going to have to defend and take care of the ball for us to have an opportunity there.”

