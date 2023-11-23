GAFFNEY, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot a season-best 42.1% from the field and picked up 22 points in the paint on the way to a 64-46 victory over Limestone on Wednesday afternoon inside the Timken Center.

The victory for the Braves (3-2) marks the second straight victory of the season and improve to 3-1 all-time against Limestone. The setback for the Saints (3-2) marked the second straight loss and fall to 1-1 when playing at home.

A 3 from Kelci Adams gave UNC Pembroke a 9-4 lead just under the halfway mark of the opening period. Limestone tried to chip away at its deficit, 12-6, with a layup from Kalisha Hill with three minutes on the clock, but the Braves closed out the quarter on a 4-0 run and used a jumper from Malea Garrison to hold a 16-6 lead.

Natalie Evington knocked down a 3 just two minutes into the second quarter to extend the UNCP lead out to 20-8. The Saints went on a 8-0 to whittle their deficit back to 27-22 with 4:04 left in the half, but a jumper from Lillian Flantos sent the teams to the locker rooms with the Braves leading 31-24.

Flantos and Kalaya Hall scored the first two baskets of the third quarter to push the UNC Pembroke lead out to 35-24. Hill knocked down a jumper to trim the Limestone deficit back to 37-32 with six minutes on the clock, but UNCP went on a 10-0 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Garrison with 40 seconds remaining in the quarter to lead 47-35 heading into the final stanza.

The Braves shot a game-high 61.5% from the field and used a pair of buckets from Zaria Clark to lead 51-35 with 5:55 remaining in regulation. UNC Pembroke limited Limestone to just 21.4% shooting and took its largest lead of the afternoon, 61-42, via a jumper from Flantos with just over a minute left in play.

Zaria Clark finished the afternoon with 14 points on a 6-for-7 shooting performance. The junior also had three steals and three rebounds in 20 minutes of work.

Flantos scored a career-high 14 points and nearly recorded a double-double with eight rebounds. The senior dished out a trio of assists.

Hall added 10 points highlighted by a 6-for-6 clip from the free throw line. Hall finished with a career-high seven assists.

The Braves shot 51.8% in the second half. UNCP limited Limestone to just 28.8% shooting from the field which marked a season-low for the Saints. Limestone was also held to just eight free throws during Wednesday’s contest.

The Black & Gold never trailed during Wednesday’s game. UNCP held a lead for nearly 39 minutes. The only time the Braves did not lead was a 4-4 tie at 5:33 in the first quarter.

UNC Pembroke scored 17 points off of 18 turnovers.

The Braves will be back in action at home on Sunday when they welcome Lenoir-Rhyne to Pembroke. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.