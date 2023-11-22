FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 57-50 win over visiting Seventy-First as the Golden Tornadoes played their home opener Tuesday.

Taniya Simms recorded a double-double for Fairmont (2-0) with 12 points and 19 rebounds, and had three assists.

Niah Smith scored 18 points with five assists and four steals for the Golden Tornadoes; Miah Smith had 15 points, four assists and five steals.

The Golden Tornadoes won their 20th straight home game, a streak dating back to Feb. 2022.

Fairmont plays Friday at C.B. Aycock.