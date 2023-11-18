Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt were the winners in the Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 65, winning in a scorecard playoff with runners-up Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear.

Closest to the pin winners were Tim Moore, Cliff Nance and Jimmy Dyson.

No Senior Shootout will be held next week due to Thanksgiving; the next one will be played Nov. 30 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Ryan Tyson, Roy Williamson, Matt Oliver and Joseph Martin were the winners in the Camp for Heroes Benefit Tournament played last week, winning in a scorecard playoff over Bob Antone, Tom Holland, Robert Page and J.T. Powers.

Cliff Nance and Roy Williamson were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear. The second flight was won by Alton Haggins and Warren Bowen with Tim Moore and Rick Rogers coming in second. Rory McKeithan and Al Almond were the winners of the third flight followed by Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson. Joe Locklear, Roy Williamson, James Howard Locklear and D.J. Jones were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: J.T. Powers with a 71, Mitch Grier 71, Butch Lennon 71, James Barron 72, Jimmy Green 72, Greg Lane 73, David Miller 74, Mark Madden 74, Bert Thomas 74, Barry Leonard 74, Randy Williamson 75, Tom Holland 75, Ricky Lewis 75, Chris Barfield 76, Billy Allen 76, Kirk Hamilton 76, J.B. Lowry 77, Tommy Davis 77, Tim Moore 77, James Thompson 77, Robert Lawson 77, Marcus White 78 and Michael Connor 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].