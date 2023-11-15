The high school sport in Robeson County that has collectively been the strongest over the years is quite possibly basketball.

With a new season on the horizon — with games set for Friday — there’s plenty of excitement that another strong season is in store, county-wide.

“It should be an exciting year this year,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “I feel like every team in the county is going to be pretty good, so it should be an exciting year for everybody.”

Here is a preview of each of Robeson’s high school boys basketball teams, listed alphabetically:

Fairmont

Fairmont showed flashes of strong play last season, despite a 7-18 overall record an a 4-8 Southeastern Athletic Conference mark. But the Golden Tornadoes graduated just one player from that team, and looks to take a big step forward this winter with nearly everyone back.

“I’ve got about eight seniors on the team, and they’re already battle-tested,” McNair said. “Going into this first game, I’m confident they’ll come out and play together, play as a team. That’s not something I’ll be talking about late in the season.”

McNair hopes his team can show more consistency and do a better job of closing out games after lots of near misses last season.

Junior Landon Cummings (10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds per game last season) and seniors Isaac McKellar, Gabriel Washington and Damajah McRae are among the Tornadoes who will provide leadership in the backcourt. Senior Tyrek Thompson (6.0 points, 7.0 rebounds per game) and junior Josiah Billings will be impact players in the frontcourt.

A.J. Stephens and Caleb Daniels are newcomers who McNair expects to contribute.

Improvement from last year — in every facet of the game — is McNair’s goal for the team for the 2023-24 campaign, which opens Friday at Lumberton.

“One goal is definitely to go out and just do better than we did last year,” McNair said. “I want every stat that we had from last year to go up this year, from rebounding to assists, steals, free-throw percentage, shooting. All those things come from sharing the basketball and playing together as a team.”

Lumberton

The team that will look the most radically different from last year’s is Lumberton (24-6, 13-3 United-8 Conference last season), with four of its five starters graduating and a group made up largely of new faces takes to the floor this winter.

“It’s going to be a brand-new team from what everybody’s used to seeing,” Pirates coach Bryant Edwards said. “A lot of young faces, a lot of young talent. That younger class is really good.”

Junior wing Jaiden Shepherd (6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds) is the lone returning starter for the Pirates. Edwards expects returners Damian Robinson and Nakoma Scott to have bigger frontcourt roles and provide some of the leadership, alongside Shepherd.

“(Scott) is a big leader and a vocal guy, we’re looking to have bigger minutes from him this year,” Edwards said. “(Robinson) has developed a lot this year, so he’s going to be a big scoring threat and have a big defensive role as well.”

Sophomore big Chris Hammonds and guard Amare Jones will step into larger roles, and the Pirates will also have four freshmen on the varsity roster.

Despite the team’s youth, Edwards said the program’s goals remain unchanged from any other season: win the Robeson County Shootout, contend for a conference championship and win the conference tournament.

“Our avenue of getting there may be different, our approach may be different, but our goals are still the same,” Edwards said. “My young group is going to be really good.”

Lumberton hosts Fairmont in its season opener Friday.

Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett is also a team with some significant roster turnover as the Rams (12-14, 9-5 United-8) look to build off their first state-playoff appearance since 2012.

“The guys are scrappy, I thought we played pretty well in the scrimmage,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “That’s going to be our identity, being scrappy, and we’re trying to find that leader.”

Key backcourt returners guards Collin Sampson, Kollyn Locklear, Tim Locklear, Darius Bethea and Zach Harris. Jodi Freeman should see an expanded role at the center position for the Rams.

“We’re not a big team outside of big Jodi, we’re pretty small,” Sampson said. “But he should be able to do some things for us; not too many teams have a 6-(foot)-6, 300-pound (player).”

Some younger players Sampson expects to contribute include Simmeon Lennon, Raymond Cummings, James Ethan Bullard and sophomore transfers Jeremiah Barnes and Aiden Clewis.

Last year’s team reached the playoffs after an 0-6 start, rebounding with nine wins in conference play. Sampson anticipates potentially seeing a similar arc to this season, but hopes his team can “find the cohesiveness” to be its best self down the stretch.

“We want to be one of the better defensive teams, shooting-percentage wise,” Sampson said. “We’ve got some guys that can put it in the hole, we’ve just got to be able to stop people, and we want to be one of the better defensive teams and get some stops, have a rebounding advantage, and cut down on turnovers.”

Purnell Swett was set to open the season Friday at East Bladen, but due to the Eagles’ football team remaining alive in the state playoffs the game was postponed. The Rams will play Nov. 28 at Hoggard.

Red Springs

Red Springs (17-10, 8-4 Southeastern) has been slowly building its program through Glenn Patterson Jr.’s first two seasons at the helm. With a senior core led by three talented guards, Patterson hopes that group’s time with the Red Devils can end with a successful season.

“My core guys … those guys have been with me since sophomore or freshman year,” Patterson said. “It’s their last go-around, so I’m expecting some good things this year, for them to progress off of what we’ve done the last two years. This is the year, on paper, that should be a really good year.”

Kaedon Porter (13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game), Makhi Arthur (10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals per game) and Kohnner Oxendine (6.0 points per game) will lead the way from the guard position for the Red Devils; Patterson also expects Darren Wilkins to make a backcourt impact.

Seniors Justice McMillan, Christopher Murray and Tim Hammonds and junior Jaylen Rush will all have bigger frontcourt roles.

“Our frontcourt is pretty inexperienced, but they’re doing a good job trying to make sure they fill those roles,” Patterson said. “We’re filling the net pretty good. It’s just getting the guys used to playing more minutes.”

After falling short in the last two seasons, a conference championship is the stated goal for these Red Devils, who open Monday at Douglas Byrd.

“We’re always looking to win the conference championship; that’s something we haven’t achieved in a very long time,” Patterson said. “I hope guys have learned from all our disappointments from previous seasons and we can overcome those obstacles this year and not be sitting in the same boat.”

St. Pauls

St. Pauls (16-13, 8-4 Southeastern) lost eight seniors from last season, but entering the new campaign, Corey Thompson likes what he sees from the new group of Bulldogs.

“They’ve been doing very well as far as adjusting and getting better, and the only thing they’re missing is experience and that only comes with time,” Thompson said. “I’m excited about this group; these guys compete and they get after it.”

The headlining returner is sophomore center Tyson Thompson (8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 blocks per game), the reigning Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year.

“Tyson’s development has been pretty steady, to be expected. … He’s back into the swing of things, moving well, playing well and just getting acclimated to the new season,” Corey Thompson said. “I’m excited about his development, his growth and how he’s playing with he’s teammates.”

Senior guards Jordan Cook, Jamir McMillan and Markeon Fletcher and forwards Chris Bryant and Jamarcus Smith will be key upperclassmen.

“We’ve kind of added some new flavor this year, so I’m excited about our leadership and the guys that are leading us,” Corey Thompson said. “All of them know how to compete.”

Juniors and sophomores expected to contribute include guards Theophilus Setzer, Tykeem Oxendine and Jakhi Purcell and forwards Donel Thomas and Jasiah Bryant.

As the Bulldogs open Friday at home against Douglas Byrd, it has in mind the same lofty goal it has every season.

“We work towards trying to win a state championship — that’s our ultimate goal … and in order to get there, we have to do the little things and take care of business,” Corey Thompson said. “And we also want to succeed in the conference and be one of the top teams, if not the top team.”

