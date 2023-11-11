Lowery named Robeson County Player of the Year for 2nd time; Bulldogs, Pirates lead All-County team

ST. PAULS — Sometimes, a little sibling rivalry can mean everything.

The first thing that came to St. Pauls volleyball’s Katherin Lowery’s mind when she was informed she’d become a two-time selection as Robeson County Player of the Year was a sense of one-upmanship over her sister, Savanna.

“It means a lot — and I’m just better than my sister, she never got it twice,” Katherin Lowery quipped.

After Savanna Lowery won the award in 2020, Katherin won it last year. Now, with Savanna on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff joining mom Glenda, who is the head coach, Katherin completed her high-school career by earning the award for a second time.

“I am beyond proud of her,” St. Pauls head coach Glenda Lowery said. “I think that shows how hard she’s worked through the years, and this is a great way to end her high-school career.”

Katherin Lowery helped lead St. Pauls to a 15-9 season, an 8-2 record in the Southeastern Athletic Conference to claim second place in the final standings, and the program’s first playoff win since 2009.

“She’s definitely been looked towards as that leader; naturally, the girls just kind of look towards her and they’ve done that since the beginning,” Glenda Lowery said. “Her experience and her leadership on the court just really has made a difference.”

Playing the setter position, Katherin Lowery recorded 315 assists — something to be expected from the setter on a good volleyball team. But she did a lot more to impact the game — with 160 kills, 78 aces, 145 digs and 13 blocks.

“This year, at the beginning of the season, I really wanted to focus on my passing more — like, I was more consciously thinking about it than I have previously, to fix my small errors,” Katherin Lowery said. “With my kills, I knew I had to adjust and get it on the floor. Because, my assists were high also, but I didn’t want to just be a one-stat player, I wanted to be all-around.”

That all-around capability makes Katherin a coach’s dream — and even more so when it’s a parent doing the coaching.

“She brings a lot to the team, because she’s an all-around player. She can play front row, she can play back row, she can play multiple positions that we need her to … when things get tight,” Glenda Lowery said. “As a coach, watching her grow and coaching a player with the potential she has is a wonderful thing; as a parent, I’ve enjoyed getting to coach her, but I’ve also missed getting to be momma and be on the sideline and cheer, because I did not get that opportunity with her to ever be on the side and just cheer. That’s one thing I’m looking forward to when she goes to the next level, when she decides what she’s going to do, is to just be momma. I’m glad I’ve been able to go on that journey with her.”

Katherin Lowery has had two college offers since before the high school season began and has additional interest, and has been on one visit and has others lined up soon, as she moves towards a decision of where to play college volleyball.

And as that process continues, she’s now got another thing to add to the resume.

Coach of the Year

While a member of the Lowery family won Robeson County Player of the Year for the third time in the last four seasons, the matriarch of this volleyball family has been named The Robesonian’s Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

Under Glenda Lowery, the Bulldogs posted an eight-win improvement from last year, stayed in the conference race with eventual regional finalist Midway until the last game of the regular season, and advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 14 years.

“We were coming in with a mixture of girls that have played together for a long time and girls that have never played with them, and just coming in and creating a team,” Glenda Lowery said. “Creating that team mindset and overcoming obstacles that have been challenges for us through the years of getting down, not coming back, staying down, and this year I’ve been able to watch girls step up, watch girls grow, watch the changes these girls have made since their freshman year. It was a journey this year, and for the most part it was a positive one we were able to go on.”

Lowery’s third season as the head coach marked the program’s first season with an overall winning record in her tenure.

Katherin Lowery has played for her mother through all three of those seasons, and says her knowledge and collaboration is what makes her a good coach.

“She knows what she’s talking about,” Katherin Lowery said. “And she also talks to other coaches — coaches of higher levels, or coaches at the same level, to get some perspective on things.”

All-County Team

*Cierra Jones, Sr., S/DS, St. Pauls — The other setter alongside Katherin Lowery, Jones had 202 assists to go with 114 kills and 166 digs.

Ava Monroe, Fr., OH, St. Pauls — A star in the making, the freshman was second in the county with 205 kills.

Brazlyn Kinlaw, Sr., L, St. Pauls — The back-line anchor for the Bulldogs had 324 serve receives and 282 digs.

^*Alona Hanna, Sr., OH, Lumberton — A finalist for Player of the Year, the Pirates’ spark plug had 225 kills and 318 digs.

Kaylee Lancaster, Jr., DS, Lumberton — A defender with a knack for being all over the court, Lancaster had 356 digs and 241 serve receives.

Ava Hanna, So., OH, Lumberton — The younger of the two Hanna sisters playing hitter for the Pirates had 156 kills.

Leira Smith, So., S, Lumberton — A pure setter, Smith totaled 420 assists and also had 202 digs.

*Anileigh Locklear, Jr., OH, Purnell Swett — Locklear totaled 96 kills and 252 digs for the Rams.

Yazmine Lucas, Sr., MH/OH, Purnell Swett — Led Robeson County with 63 blocks.

Peyton Gall, Sr., S, Fairmont — The senior leader of the Golden Tornadoes had 136 assists and 51 aces.

Hannah Hunt, Sr., OH, Fairmont — Registered 83 kills in her final season for Fairmont.

Monica Washington, Jr., MH, Red Springs — Used her size to become the focal point of the Red Devils’ front line.

* — denotes 2022 All-County selection

^ — denotes 2021 All-County selection

Honorable Mention

St. Pauls’ Jessica McNair and KeMya Baldwin, Lumberton’s Charley Whitley and Annabelle Horrigan, Purnell Swett’s Adisyn Bland, Calista Lewis and Emily Cummings, Fairmont’s Sydney Bass and Celeste Radford and Red Springs’ Telinda Pate earned honorable-mention selections.

The All-County Team is selected by The Robesonian’s sports staff with input from coaches.