PEMBROKE — Mercy Bell was named the Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year and was joined on the All-Conference team by four of her teammates with the release of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Women’s Soccer All-Conference Team on Thursday afternoon.

Bell’s accolade marks the third-consecutive year a Brave has taken the award, following Anna Grossheim in 2022, and Rilee Seering in 2021.

Bell and Ashleigh Harris, both forwards, and goalkeeper Chiara Coppin each picked up All-Conference honors for the second-straight year, while Grossheim was selected for the third-consecutive time as a midfielder. They were joined by first-time selection, defender Nicole Cook, to round out the awards for the Braves.

The announcement marked the tenth-straight year that the Braves have boasted multiple All-Conference representatives. The five All-Conference selections for the No. 1-seeded Braves trailed only Belmont Abbey’s seven all-league players.

Bell currently leads the country with her 19 goals, and is second in the nation with 41 points. She also ranks fourth in Division II in both shots per game (5.12) and shots on goal per game (2.69), while also ranking tied for first in Conference Carolinas with five game-winning goals. The Jacksonville native has recorded three hat tricks and six multi-goal games this season, both single-season records for the Braves. Of Bell’s 19 goals, 16 have come inside Conference Carolinas play.

Grossheim joins Bell as a first-team selection, and currently paces the country in shots per game (5.81) and shots on goal per game (3.25), while also ranking tied for fifth in assists with 11. The Garner native has scored at least one point (goal or assist) in 11 outings this season, including multi-point efforts in six matches. Grossheim broke the UNC Pembroke career record for assists earlier this season and now sits at 33 in her decorated tenure.

Harris, a second-team honoree, has amassed six goals this season, to go along with seven assists and 19 points. Her seven assists is currently tied for third in Conference Carolinas. The native Californian had a career day earlier this season against Erskine, tallying a hat trick to go along with three assists. Harris has tallied multi-point outings in eight matches this year.

Cook, a second-team selection, has played the full 90 minutes in all but one match this season, and has been on the pitch for 1,424 of the team’s 1,440 minutes. The Wake Forest native is part of a back line that has allowed only 1.25 goals per game and just 5.19 shots on goal per game. Cook scored her first collegiate goal this season on a successful penalty kick against Erskine.

Coppin was named to the third team and has allowed one or fewer goals in ten matches this season, had three solo shutouts, and was a part of six total clean sheets for the Braves. The Monroe native had a career-high ten saves in the win over Wingate, and has recorded 22 career shutouts.

The top-seeded Braves will begin postseason play Friday as they take on fourth-seeded Barton at 4:30 p.m. in the Conference Carolinas tournament semifinals at Bryan Park in Browns Summit.