ST. PAULS — The Carolina Bulldogs AAU football team will hold a tryout on Saturday, Dec. 2 in St. Pauls.

The team is for ages 13-14.

Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the tryout will begin at 10 a.m. It will be held at 625 East Blue Street in St. Pauls.

Tayshaun Murphy, Demekyo Maxwell, Zondre Graham and Ka’Darius Herring will coach the team.

For more information, contact Murphy at 910-734-0878.