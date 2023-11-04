Lumberton basketball program to hold golf tournament

The Lumberton High School basketball program will hold its third annual fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Four-man captain’s-choice teams can enter for $260 per team, or $65 per individual. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be awarded at the completion of play. A free dinner after the tournament will be provided.

For more information, contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and Joel Haskins were the championship flight winners in the Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 63, finishing seven strokes ahead of runners-up Jason Lowry and Tommy Davis.

Closest to the pin winners were Joel Haskins and James Humphreys.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].