Lumberton basketball program to hold golf tournament

The Lumberton High School basketball program will hold its third annual fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Four-man captain’s-choice teams can enter for $260 per team, or $65 per individual. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be awarded at the completion of play. A free dinner after the tournament will be provided.

For more information, contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and Joel Haskins were the championship flight winners in the Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 62, finishing four strokes ahead of runners-up Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry. First-flight winners were Alton Hagans and Warren Bowen with a 74, one stroke ahead of Gene Brumbles and Bobby Benton, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Closest to the pin winners were Al Wall, Willie Oxendine and Knocky Thorndyke.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

