Lumberton basketball program to hold golf tournament

The Lumberton High School basketball program will hold its third annual fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Four-man captain’s-choice teams can enter for $260 per team, or $65 per individual. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be awarded at the completion of play. A free dinner after the tournament will be provided.

For more information, contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Mel Britt, David Morris, Glenn Hunt and Terry Grimsley were the winners in the Fairmont Woman’s Club Benefit Tournament. They were a one-stroke winner over Tony Mackey, Dylan Thompson, Roy Thompson and Kelly Johnson. Mitch Grier, James Thompson, Butch Lennon and Robert Clyburn were the second-flight winners. Don Atkinson, Eddie Williams, Tim Moore and Mitch Grier were closest to the pin winners.

Knocky Thorndyke and Joel Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over Al Almond and Rick Rogers. Roy Williamson and Bob Antone were the second-flight winners and Jerry Jolly, who played as a single, came in second place. Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich were the winners of the third flight followed by Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson. Robbie Nye, Mike Lowry, Bob Antone and Jerry Jolly were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bert Thomas with a 71, Eddie Williams 73, Butch Lennon 73, Jeff Slabe 74, Jeff Wishart 74, Mitch Grier 74, Tommy Davis 75, Randy Williamson 75, Bob Antone 75, Mike Connor 76, Barry Leonard 76, Joe Marks 76, Mark Lassiter 76, James Thompson 77, Jimmy Green 77 and Kevin Davis 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

