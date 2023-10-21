RED SPRINGS — With a tied score at halftime, Red Springs was firmly in the game with a chance to beat visiting Midway on Friday.

But while Red Devils coach Tim Ray says the Raiders didn’t play any differently in the second half, several self-inflicted mistakes were costly for the Red Devils as Midway left town with a 26-12 win.

“We tried to do some adjustment things; we had way too many penalties in the second half,” Ray said. “Self-inflicted penalties, self-inflicted wounds. We kicked ourselves there. Honestly, they didn’t do anything different than they did in the first half — it was all us. We have to find ways to win games right there.”

Midway (7-2, 3-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) scored on its first second half possession, with five Red Devils penalties for 49 yards on the drive; the touchdown gave the Raiders a lead they would not relinquish, as Tripp Westbrook connected with Jacob Holland over the middle for a 6-yard scoring pass, moving ahead of the Red Devils 18-12 with 7:14 left in the third.

Red Springs (4-5, 1-3 Southeastern) forced the Raiders to punt on their next drive, but on the first play after the Red Devils regained possession, a bad snap caused a fumble, which was recovered by Midway’s Thomas Perez at the Red Devils’ 19-yard line.

“We’re trying to rotate the balls in, keeping dry balls in the game,” Ray said. “That kind of effected us, and just some fatigue things. One of our starting centers from last year, he’s coming back and this is one of his first games back starting, and it made a difference. He’s been good for us, but we’ve just got to be at our best at all times.”

Three plays later, Midway scored on a 1-yard run up the middle by Gehemiah Blue, who also ran in the two-point conversion for a 26-12 lead with 11:24 to go.

Down two scores, the Red Devils put together their best drive since the second quarter and got as far as the Raiders’ 8-yard line. But Midway’s Tanner Williams intercepted a pass in the end zone, and Midway rushed their way up the field to eat the final seven minutes of clock.

“The game plan was there,” Ray said of his offense. “We knew they were going to make some adjustments; we had to capitalize on plays. Even on the last drive, we had opportunities to put the ball in the end zone, and we’ve got to capitalize. When the play is called, especially a team like that that’s ranked that high, and you’ve got a chance to win a game, we have to take advantage of it and win it.”

Red Springs scored on the game’s first play from scrimmage when T.J. Ellerbe dashed 66 yards to the end zone; the two-point try failed. Midway had negative yardage on its first drive, as the Red Devils defense forced a three-and-out, but on the Raiders’ second possession they drove 74 yards to get on the scoreboard with a 2-yard run by Cody Ammons, who had 10 carries in the drive. The touchdown tied the game at 6-6 with 2:55 left in the opening quarter.

Jakelsin Mack scored on the ensuing Red Springs drive with a 12-yard run on the first play of the second quarter, taking a 12-6 lead before the conversion was unsuccessful.

Midway answered with an 80-yard scoring drive, which culminated when Westbrook found Andre Gregory in the flat and Gregory ran 27 yards to the end zone to tie the game. As was true on each of the game’s first five touchdowns, the two-point try failed; the score was tied at 12-12 with 7:39 remaining before halftime, and that remained the score all the way until the break — thanks in part to Ellerbe’s interception of a Midway pass deep in Red Devils territory in the final two minutes of the half.

Ammons carried the ball 28 times for Midway, tallying 133 yards with one touchdown. Westbrook was 9-for-13 passing for 95 yards with two touchdowns; Holland caught four passes for 38 yards with one touchdown and Gregory had three catches for 22 yards with a score.

Mack ran for 94 yards for the Red Devils; Ellerbe caught two passes for 24 yards in addition to his game-opening touchdown run.

Red Springs had 13 penalties for 109 yards in the game, including seven for 59 in the second half.

The Red Devils entered Week 10 at 35th in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s RPI rankings for the 2A East Region, with 32 playoff spots available. Friday’s loss isn’t likely to hurt the Red Devils much, with the strength of schedule component boosted by playing the 6-2 Raiders, but they’ll need to win next week against West Bladen to have any chance of earning a playoff berth.

“I don’t think it’s going to hurt us RPI wise, but a win definitely would have helped us a whole lot, and probably would’ve stamped us in,” Ray said. “The only thing we can control is the future; we’ll make sure we win next week and see where the dominoes fall.”

