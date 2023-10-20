BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A week after The University of North Carolina at Pembroke played its best game of the season in a historic 49-7 rout of Fairmont State, the Braves will look to continue the momentum Saturday at West Virginia Wesleyan.

UNCP will face a Bobcats program that has lost its last nine games and 35 of the last 36 when the teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in Buckhannon, West Virginia.

The Braves (4-3, 3-3 Mountain East Conference) rushed for a school-record 470 yards and also broke a school record with six rushing touchdowns in last week’s game. The team hopes that sparks a late-season winning streak as they make their final road trip of the season.

“I think it is going to be a challenge for us to show up (this week in practice) and have the same approach to this thing regardless of what West Virginia Wesleyan’s record is,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “We’ve got to travel, they’re going to be at home, they’re going to be ready to go. We’ve got to be equally as ready to go. We’re playing for more than just this week; we’re trying to build a championship team. We’re trying to find a level of consistency. There’s a lot at stake for us this week.”

UNCP’s last three games, including home dates with Glenville State on Oct. 28 and Concord on Nov. 11, are against the bottom three teams in the MEC standings; a road game against Alderson Broaddus originally scheduled for Nov. 4 has been canceled.

West Virginia Wesleyan (0-6, 0-5 MEC) has scored just 9.5 points per game this season and allowed 57.5 per contest. The Bobcats have scored no more than 16 points in any game, including nine points or less in four of their six outings.

WVWU lost 24-7 to West Liberty last week, though that result was less lopsided than the scores of their other games this season, including an 87-9 loss at Notre Dame (Ohio) on Sept. 9.

“The good thing for us that did happen is I think this past week Fairmont State took us a little lightly, and we saw the flip side of what can happen if a team takes another team lightly,” Hall said. “We’re not going to hide the fact of what their stats look like, and we’re all going to watch the film. But they played tough this past weekend against West Liberty; West Liberty’s been pretty solid on offense and they were able to hold them to under 30 points for the first time. They’re coming off their best game, even though in a loss, so I’m assuming they’ve built a little bit of confidence going into another home game here.”

The Bobcats have used four quarterbacks in a game this season, with three totaling 23 attempts or more, but have primarily utilized Nathan Payne (455 passing yards, one touchdown).

Nathaniel Garnett (457 receiving yards, one touchdown) and Aamir Almusawwir (150 receiving yards) have been the team’s primary passing targets, with Kevin Mitchell (167 rushing yards) and Charles Spratley (129 rushing yards) carrying most of the load running the ball.

Linebacker Steven Taylor (37 tackles, five tackles for loss) and defensive back Ely Ghameshlougy (30 tackles) are having strong seasons for the Bobcats defense.

“They do a lot of different stuff, both offensively and defensively,” Hall said. “They’ve played a bunch of different kids; the two-deep that they’ve got, that we have now, is completely different than what they had a couple of weeks ago. I think they’re going to throw the kitchen sink at us, we’ve got to be ready for everything, and we’ve just got to make it about us, our effort, and our execution, and we should get going.”

The Braves not only had great success running the ball last week, but also last year against West Virginia Wesleyan, as the previous school record for rushing yards came in that game as the Braves tallied 386 yards on the ground.

UNCP leads the all-time series 3-1, with wins in the last three meetings, including last year’s 50-24 victory in Pembroke.

xxx