PEMBROKE — A 16-win season, as well as outstanding work in the classroom has led to UNC Pembroke being named one of 20 recipients of the 2022-23 Team Pinnacle Awards, the United Soccer Coaches organization announced earlier this week. The Braves also earned the honor for the 2021-22 season, and were one of only two collegiate institutions to earn the honor both seasons.

In its fifth year, the Team Pinnacle Award honors teams that have achieved a high level of fair play, educational excellence and success on the pitch.

To be considered for the award, collegiate teams must have received either the Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze version of the College Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award; achieved recognition in the classroom as a recipient of the College Team Academic Award; and recorded a winning percentage of .750 or higher during the respective season.

“I am incredibly proud of our team. To win this award in back-to-back years is a true testament to all the hard work that the players put in both on the pitch and in the classroom. They truly embody what it means to be collegiate student-athletes,” said UNCP soccer coach Lars Andersson.

Last season, the Braves were 16-3-2, won the 2022 Conference Carolinas Women’s Soccer Championship and earned a spot in the NCAA Regional. This fall, UNC Pembroke is 8-3-2 overall, 6-1-2 in league play and tied atop the East division with a 3-0-2 record and 11 points.

The Braves will be back in action Saturday as they head to Wilson for a Conference Carolinas matchup with Barton. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Truist Stadium.

Wingate outlasts Braves volleyball in four sets

Visiting Wingate hit .322 from the net and tallied 10 blocks to help them to a 3-1 (25-22, 12-25, 22-25, 18-25) nonconference victory over the UNC Pembroke volleyball team on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (12-12) have now dropped their last three contests and fall to 7-30 all-time against Wingate. The Bulldogs (18-2) have now won their last nine matches and improve to 6-1 when playing on the road.

UNC Pembroke used a Wingate attack error to take an 11-8 lead in the opening set. The Bulldogs went on a 6-1 scoring surge to gain a17-14 advantage, but the Braves hit .237 from the net and secured the final four points of the set, wining 25-22.

Wingate hit a match-high .536 from the net and took an 11-7 lead following a UNCP attack error. The Braves hit just .057 from the net as the Bulldogs put together a 6-0 run to stretch their lead out to 21-10 en route to a 25-12 set win.

An Abby Peduzzi kill cut the deficit back to 11-9 for UNC Pembroke early in the set. UNCP struggled getting into a rhythm on offense and hit .093 from the net, as Wingate went on a 6-0 run to push their lead out to 17-9. Katie Pressley’s service ace kept UNCP in the set trailing just 22-21, WU won three of the final four points to claim the set, 25-22.

Wingate got off to a quick start with an 11-3 lead following a service ace from Taryn Pryce. The Bulldogs extended their lead out to 20-10 following a UNCP attack error, but the Braves rattled off the next five points to trail 20-15. Wingate clinched the match with a 25-20 set win.

Vanja Przulj had 18 kills, 14 digs and two aces for UNCP. Ruby Countryman had 10 kills, Peduzzi had nine kills, Katie Pressley had 39 assists and 18 digs and Hope Turbyfill had 18 digs and two aces.

The Braves will make the travel to Elizabeth City State on Friday for another nonconference match. First serve is set for 6 p.m. at the R.L. Vaughan Center.