YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit a season-best .394 from the net and committed just six attack errors on the way to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-10) victory against Young Harris on Friday evening inside the Harp Recreation and Commencement Center.

The victory for the Braves (12-9, 7-3 CC) snapped a two-game losing skid and improve to 3-0 all-time against Young Harris. The setback for the Mountain Lions (7-11, 4-5 CC) have now lost their last three matches and fall to 2-3 when playing on their home court.

UNC Pembroke used a 4-0 scoring run capped off with a Katelynn Swain kill to take an 11-8 lead in the opening set. The Braves used another scoring run to push their lead out to 16-9, and closed out the set 25-17 by scoring the final four points.

UNCP scored the first five points of the set and would take an 11-4 lead following a kill from Vanja Przulj. The Black & Gold hit .452 from the net and pushed the lead out to 20-11 after a Young Harris attack error, ultimately winning 25-19.

UNC Pembroke hit a match high .483 from the net and took a 13-1 advantage after a kill from Przulj. Abby Peduzzi’s kill extended the UNCP lead out to 19-5 to put the match out of reach for the Mountain Lions; the Braves won the set 25-10 to clinch the match.

Przulj led UNCP with 20 kills and had two aces; Peduzzi had nine kills, Katie Pressley had four kills, 31 assiss and nine digs, and Taylor Patterson had two digs.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday against Emmanuel. First serve is set for 2 p.m. at the Shaw Athletic Center in Franklin Springs, Ga.