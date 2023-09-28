PEMBROKE — Four home dates, as well as road trips to Pennsylvania, Florida and Indianapolis, highlight the 2023-24 UNC Pembroke wrestling schedule that was released on Wednesday by head coach Othello “O.T.” Johnson.

Fans can get an early look at the team on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. when the Braves suit up for their annual Black & Gold intrasquad event. Admission to that event, as well as all home dual meets, is free.

The Braves will kick off their newest campaign on Nov. 5 when they host the 42nd Annual Pembroke Classic. Admission to the Pembroke Classic is $10 for the day. Students with a valid student ID are free.

The Black & Gold will be in action for their first home dual meet on Nov. 16 against Lander for Pep Rally & Schools Night. The meet will begin at 7 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

UNCP will load the buses in mid-December to head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 44th Annual Midwest Classic. The two-day event will take place at Nicoson Hall. The Braves will then trek south to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the Citrus Invitational on Dec. 29.

The Braves will be back at home for Alumni Weekend and Military Appreciation Day on Jan. 13 for a tri-meet with Coker, Allen, and Davis & Elkins. A start time will be announced at a later date.

UNCP will close out their regular season on February 9 for Senior Night and Heart Night with Belmont Abbey. The meet is slated to begin at 7 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.