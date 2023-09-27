Red Springs, St. Pauls meet in gridiron battle

ST. PAULS — When asked their initial thoughts about the game at the start of their interviews for this story, both St. Pauls head football coach Mike Setzer and his Red Springs counterpart, Tim Ray, said the same first word: rivalry.

The Bulldogs and Red Devils will hold the latest annual battle in their longstanding series at 7 p.m. Friday, as Red Springs travels to G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

“Throw everything out the door,” Setzer said. “It’s going to be — it’s rivalry week, we’re going at this thing full tilt.”

In addition to the importance of the game for bragging rights in northern Robeson County, the game marks the Southeastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams after five games of nonconference play.

“Rivalry game, first in the conference, everybody’s going to bring their best to those games,” Ray said. “We’ve just got to be prepared and try to make sure we’re sharp with what we do.”

St. Pauls has won five straight games in the series, including a 42-0 win in Red Springs last year; Red Springs had won three of the previous four before the streak began.

“I think we’ve done a tremendous job the last couple years with the rivalry,” Setzer said. “The rivalry’s what it is — we want them to be excited, we want them to be able to have bragging rights, but we also talk about the importance of, it’s a conference game and it is what it is. … What we try to focus on is winning the ballgame and not trying to become Superman — that’s what happens a lot of time in rivalry weeks, people try to do more or less than what they are, and that comes back to haunt them.”

While most would consider this the biggest of them yet, Ray says the Red Devils’ two previous in-county games — against Purnell Swett and Lumberton in Weeks 3-4 of the season — have given the team experience in these type of games.

“We’ve kind of been in this situation already with county games; St. Pauls is always a little different when it comes to Red Springs, but we’ve kind of been in that situation already,” Ray said. “We’re coming into it thinking that it’s a conference game, and we’ve got to take care of business in conference.”

Both teams are coming off two consecutive wins to finish their respective nonconference slates. St. Pauls (2-3) beat West Columbus 14-12, and after a bye week earned a 20-13 win over Charlotte Latin last Friday. Red Springs (3-2), in the midst of a stretch of four straight away games, won 19-18 at Lumberton and 20-8 at Mullins before the Red Devils were idle last week to prepare for league play.

For both sides, stopping the other team’s run game is a major goal in Friday’s game. St. Pauls ran for 281 yards in the win over Charlotte Latin, including a 150-yard performance from Yoshua McBryde.

“They put it together really well against Charlotte Latin; they’re in the same boat as us, trying to make sure they do what they do best as they’re going into conference,” Ray said. “They saw some success last week, and they’ve got some good athletes there on both sides of the ball, so we’re trying to coach our guys up to be disciplined and try to stop what they’re doing.”

After some ups and downs offensively through the first few weeks of the season, Setzer hopes to continue that momentum into this game and beyond.

“We had a tremendous, successful showing last week on offense with the run game,” Setzer said. “We’re really excited about being able to prove to our kids that we can run the ball, and I look forward to that paying dividends down the road.”

The Red Devils offense is rushing for 224 yards per game, with Jakelsin Mack (701 rushing yards, two touchdowns) leading the charge. They’ll face a defense that’s been the strength of the Bulldogs, allowing 21.0 points per game overall and 25 total points the last two games.

“I think that our defense plays well against the run game, and I think we’ll always try to impose our will on people so that’s what we need to do,” Setzer said. “This game’s more about St. Pauls than Red Springs for us … we feel like we haven’t played a full game yet.”

“Both their inside linebackers are really good, they’ve got some good DBs as well,” Ray said. “They fly to the ball and make tackles, their technique is good; we just have to find those gaps on the defense and try to swarm them and take advantage of it when they give us a chance.”

As those offenses and defenses play through the ebbs and flows of the matchup, both coaches know — and often say to their teams — that good things and bad things will both happen for both sides throughout the game; it’s simply the nature of the rivalry.

“My whole life, it’s been Duke and Carolina, Central and A&T, St. Pauls and Red Springs,” said Ray, in his second season coaching at his alma mater. “That’s how it is — that’s how I look at it. We’ve definitely got to play our game this week.”

Purnell Swett at Jack Britt

Purnell Swett will try to bounce back from a loss for the first time this season as the Rams travel to Jack Britt for a United-8 Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Jack Britt (2-3, 2-0 United-8 Conference) has won consecutive games, against Douglas Byrd and Lumberton, to start league play after a winless nonconference slate.

Quarterback Jackson Powell (568 passing yards, six touchdowns), running back Cameron Williams (371 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and wideout Javonte Brooks (260 receiving yards, four touchdowns) are among the Buccaneers’ offensive leaders. Linebackers Bryce Bennett and Zach Pickel each have over 40 tackles this season.

Purnell Swett (4-1, 1-1 United-8) lost 36-14 to Cape Fear last week after the Rams’ first 4-0 start since 2009.

Jack Britt has won six straight against the Rams, with a 41-8 victory last year in Pembroke.

Lumberton at South View

Lumberton’s quest for its first win of the season continues as the Pirates hit the road Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at South View.

The Tigers (4-1, 1-1 United-8) beat Douglas Byrd 44-14 last week after a 47-14 loss to Seventy-First a week prior.

A balanced South View offense includes three of the area’s best statistical performers in quarterback Tyriq Clarida (996 passing yards, six touchdowns), running back Christian Rutledge (810 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns) and receiver Donovan Pauling-Outlaw (453 receiving yards, five touchdowns). Linebacker Dontario Austin (74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss) is also among the region’s best.

Lumberton has now lost 17 consecutive games after last week’s 49-8 defeat against Jack Britt.

The Tigers have won six straight games in the head-to-head series, including 49-0 wins in each of the last two seasons.

Fairmont at Midway

Fairmont will hit the road to Sampson County to open Southeastern Athletic Conference play Friday with a 7 p.m. matchup at Midway.

Midway (4-1) is averaging over 44 points per game, with 434 offensive yards per game, this season. The Raiders’ only loss was an 80-58 decision against James Kenan, and they beat Goldsboro 47-0 in their last outing two weeks ago.

That prolific offense is led by quarterback Tripp Westbrook (1,144 passing yards, 11 touchdowns), receivers Andre Gregory (475 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and Kemari McNeill (420 receiving yards, seven touchdowns) and running back Cody Ammons (641 rushing yards, nine touchdowns).

Fairmont enters league play on a four-game losing streak since its season-opening 14-12 win against Lumberton; the Golden Tornadoes lost 38-16 at Martin County before a bye last week.

Midway has won both previous meetings, held in each of the last two seasons: a 61-6 win in 2021, and a 26-0 victory last year.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.