PEMBROKE — The Public Schools of Robeson County has postponed Saturday’s championship and third-place matches in the Robeson Cup soccer tournament due to inclement weather.

The games will be played next Saturday, Sept. 30 at Purnell Swett.

Lumberton will face St. Pauls in the championship match at 7 p.m. Purnell Swett and Red Springs will meet for third place at 5 p.m.