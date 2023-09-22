Fall athletes from Prospect and Pembroke middle schools and South Robeson Intermediate are honored on the field and high-five mascot Ramsey as part of Future Rams Night during Thursday’s Purnell Swett-Cape Fear game in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett football team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of the Cape Fear Colts in United-8 Conference action Thursday night in Pembroke. The Colts took over quickly as they jumped on the Rams early and controlled the whole game en route to a 36-14 win.

“Our defense held on; they played hard all night,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “We gave up like four field goals and held them to two touchdowns, so our defense played well; our offense man no excuses, we’ve just got to play better.”

The Colts (4-1, 2-0 United-8) defense put points up after forcing a safety on a fumble that was recovered by the Rams (4-1, 1-1 United-8) in the end zone to go up 2-0 early. The Colts retained possession and drive down the field but were forced to settle for a field goal after a stop by the Rams defense, and Andrew Sneed kicked it from 18 yards out to make it 5-0 with 8:16 to go in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Colts found the end zone on a Favour Murtala 4-yard touchdown run to make it 12-0. The Colts continued to pour on to their lead after being stopped by the Rams defense twice and making field goals on back-to-back possessions making it 18-0 going into halftime.

“Yeah, they were fighting, we knew No. 3 (Jeremiah Melvin), they were going to go to him. Our DBs played well, so we got pressure on the quarterback when we needed,” Deese said.

The Colts in the second half capitalized off a short punt but the Rams defense forced the Colts to settle for another field goal to make it 21-0. That wouldn’t stop the Colts as they would score their second touchdown on the night recovering a fumble in the end zone, and a successful two-point conversion made it 29-0.

King Faison rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 36-0. The Rams managed to find the end zone in the fourth quarter when Raymond Cummings found Lakoda Locklear for a 69-yard touchdown, but the extra point was blocked making it 36-6. The Rams scored again with less than five minutes to go on a touchdown run by Aidyn Dial, making it 36-14 after a Cummings to Locklear two-point conversion.

“Yeah, I’m proud of the boys for that. They didn’t give up, they fought to the end and that’s all we can ask,” Deese said. “It’s going to get tough. We’ve got a tough four-game stretch here, so we’ve got to come ready to play and we’ve got to get healthy.”

The Rams will travel to Jack Britt next Friday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.