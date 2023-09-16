MULLINS, S.C. — The Red Springs football team traveled back across the North Carolina line with a victory Friday night as it returned home with a 20-8 win at Mullins.

“We dominated the game from the start,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “We had two drives in the first half where we got inside the 5 and didn’t score; we’ve just got to learn to play through adversity. That was probably one of the most penalized games I’ve been a part of, on both sides. It was a crazy night, but the boys kept playing, kept doing their jobs, kept dominating the game. We should’ve had a much better outcome on the score, but I think we did a good job going in there with a win.”

Red Springs (3-2) led 8-0 at halftime and added a touchdown early in the third quarter for a 14-0 lead; Mullins (0-4) scored a third-quarter touchdown to pull to a 14-8 gap before Red Springs scored in the fourth to make it 20-8.

T.J. Ellerbe and Jakelsin Mack had rushing touchdowns for Red Springs, while Chris Locklear caught a touchdown pass from Scottie Locklear.

Red Springs has its bye week next week before opening Southeastern Athletic Conference play Sept. 29 at St. Pauls.

“We’re going to clean things up and really focus on evaluating our nonconference (results),” Ray said. “Looking at what our expectations were and what reality is, what we did well, what we need to adjust and make sure we go into conference the best we can be.”

Martin County dominates Fairmont

The Fairmont football team lost 38-16 after a long road trip to Martin County Friday.

Fairmont (1-4) led 8-6 after the first quarter; Martin County (2-2) took a 22-8 lead at halftime and a 30-8 lead by the end of the third quarter. Both teams scored eight points in the fourth.

“I feel like we didn’t capitalize on opportunities,” Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen said. “Especially, we left two balls in the red zone, and then defensively we let each other down. … Penalties, and we just couldn’t get out of our own way.”

Demarcus Grissett had two touchdown passes for the Golden Tornadoes, both to Travelius Leach.

“I feel like the offense is picking up, gelling a little better; that’s always a plus,” Carthen said. “We’ve just got to find a way to stop some guys and continue to put points on the board. The last two weeks we’ve found a way to put points on the board, so that’s always a plus going into the bye week.”

Fairmont has a bye week next Friday before traveling to Midway to open Southeastern play on Sept. 29.

Lumberton shut out at Cape Fear

Lumberton suffered a 42-0 defeat at Cape Fear in the Pirates’ United-8 Conference opener Friday.

Cape Fear (3-1, 1-0 United-8) led 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime.

The game was called early after a serious injury to a Pirates player in the second half.

“We had multiple injuries that affected our numbers coming into the game and multiple injuries during the game which I could not risk the outcome,” Lumberton coach Dennis McFatten said in a social media post. “Proud of my players, coaches, and all that’s supporting.”

Lumberton (0-4, 0-1 United-8) hosts Jack Britt next week.