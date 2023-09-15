PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team recorded 61 kills, but 10 service aces and just 12 attack errors from Lenoir-Rhyne proved to be the difference as the Bears won 9-25, 25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 9-15 in a non-conference match on Thursday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Vanja Przulj broke the school record for kills with 32 kills. The performance also matches the most kills in a five-set match in NCAA Division II for the 2023 season.

The Braves (4-5) have now lost their last four contests and fall to 3-8 all-time against Lenoir-Rhyne (7-3). The Bears have now won their last two matches and improve to 3-1 when playing on the road.

Lenoir-Rhyne took a 12-4 lead in the opening set after a UNC Pembroke attack error. The Bears hit .394 from the net and used a 7-0 scoring surge to take a 21-7 lead, and won the set 25-9.

A four-point scoring surge gave UNCP a 16-11 second-set lead after a kill from Katelyn West. The Braves hit .326 from the net and pushed their lead out to 21-12 after a LR attack error, and the Braves won 25-19 to even the match.

UNC Pembroke hit a match-high .444 from the net in the third set and took an 8-5 lead after a kill from Przulj. Lenoir-Rhyne took a 9-8 advantage after a kill from Cheyenne Clonch, but the Braves took the lead for good after a 7-0 run capped off with blocks from Katelynn Swain and Przulj en route to a 25-19 set win.

An early 9-0 scoring surge gave the Bears an early 14-5 lead in the fourth set. The Braves struggled on offense hitting just .125 from the net, as Lenoir-Rhyne padded its lead with three straight points to take a 21-10 advantage, and the Bears won 25-16.

In the first-to-15 final set, Lenoir-Rhyne scored the first four points to take a 4-0 lead. UNC Pembroke rattled off three consecutive points to cut the deficit back to 13-9, but the Braves hit just .080 from the net while the Bears hit .240 from the net to take the final set, 15-9.

Przulj had nine digs to go with her 32 kills. Emma Fraidenburg had 11 kills for the Braves, Katelyn West had seven kills, Karagyn Durco had 29 assists and eight digs, Katie Pressley had 23 assists and Kyleigh Coghlan had 18 digs.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they host a tri-meet at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court for Parents and Families Day. UNCP will open conference play against Chowan (0-7, 0-0 CC) at 3 p.m. and then play non-conference foe Winston-Salem State (2-3) at 7 p.m.