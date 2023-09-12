Purnell Swett’s Jori Jones prepares to hit a return shot during Monday’s match against Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Jori Jones, left, and Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone, right, share a laugh at the net during Monday’s match in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls tennis team swept Purnell Swett 9-0 in a United-8 Conference match Monday in Lumberton.

In singles, Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone beat Purnell Swett’s Jori Jones 6-0, 6-1; Logan Hickman topped Lyndzie Locklear 6-1, 6-0; Shania Hunt defeated Lauren Brooks 6-0, 6-0; Josie Lawson won over Blair Brooks 6-1, 6-2; Caroline Hall beat Amaya Bullard 6-1, 6-1; and Mackenzie Register topped Kamryn Lowery 6-2. 6-0.

In doubles, Stone/Carlee Register beat Jones/Locklear 8-1; Hunt/Lawson defeated Lauren Brooks/Blair Brooks 8-1; and Hall/Lamesha Love topped Bullard/Lowery 8-2.

Lumberton is 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

Fairmont sweeps Red Springs in tennis doubleheader

The Fairmont girls tennis team won two matches against Red Springs at home on Monday, sweeping both matches with 9-0 scores.

In the first match, in singles, Helen Boeshore beat Nathaly Ramirez, Madalynn Godwin defeated Nakira Hunt, Skyler McNeill topped Adrianna Locklear and Jaelynn Hayes won against Aliyah Sumpter, all by scores of 8-0. Addison Waldo defeated Ashley Dominguez 8-1, while Shalylia Barksdale earned an 8-6 win over Prudence Muhamba.

In doubles, Boeshore/Waldo beat Ramirez/Sumpter and Godwin/McNeill topped Hunt/Locklear, both by 8-0 scores, and Barksdale/Hayes won 8-1 over Dominguez/Muhamba.

In the second match, Fairmont’s domination continued; in singles, Boeshore beat Ramirez, Barksdale topped Locklear and Hayes defeated Aireonna Oxendine, each by 8-0 tallies. Godwin topped Muhamba and McNeill beat Hunt, both with 8-1 scores, and Waldo defeated Dominguez 8-2.

Boeshore/Waldo beat Ramirez/Dominguez and Godwin/McNeill beat Muhamba/Hunt by 8-0 scores in doubles, with Barksdale/Hayes winning 8-1 against Locklear/Oxendine.

Fairmont is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and plays Wednesday at West Bladen.

Pirates shut out South View

The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 3-0 road conference win over South View Monday.

Lumberton (6-4, 3-0 United-8) led 2-0 at the half. Korbyn Walton scored an unassisted goal with 17 minutes left in the first half; he scored again, assisted by Dakoda Hunt, at the five-minute mark before halftime.

Brandon Rodriguez scored Lumberton’s third goal on a penalty kick with 17 minutes to play.

Isaac Juarez had four saves in goal for the shutout.

Lumberton, which extended its United-8 Conference winning streak to 29 games, plays Wednesday at Gray’s Creek.