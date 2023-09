LUMBERTON — The Red Springs at Lumberton football game will resume at 4 p.m. Saturday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

Fans will not be allowed to attend.

The game was suspended just after the second-half kickoff after shots were fired in the parking lot. No one was injured and five teens were reportedly arrested in connection with the incident.

Red Springs leads the game 7-6 with 11:47 remaining in the third quarter.