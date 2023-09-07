It began last Thursday evening, with a dystopian Dear John letter posted to television screens announcing to myself and millions that the ESPN-family networks would be unavailable with little warning on college football’s kickoff weekend, all because we’d made the ill-fated choice of Spectrum for cable television. As parent-company megacorps Disney and Charter were squabbling over money, the timing was a slap in the face to the college-football-fan consumer who was left out of luck.

With the dawn of the following morning came stunning news that the now-inaccurately named Atlantic Coast Conference actually did have the votes to add Stanford, Cal and SMU in 2024, a move which combines a competitive weakening of the league in the most visible sports with the major travel increase that a newly-broadened transcontinental footprint will bring. N.C. State had unexplainably flipped for the threshold-crossing affirmative vote, with North Carolina, Clemson and Florida State remaining the adults in the room against the harebrained idea.

Throw in the broader college athletics landscape, and by last Friday afternoon I’d reached the point of downright cynicism about the almighty dollar’s throne-level placement in every decision made in modern college athletics, particularly college football, with no regard for Fan Doe or — admittedly more importantly — the athletes playing the games themselves.

But then, a seven-hour stretch of football made me fall in love all over again.

It wasn’t games played in front of 100,000 people or beamed to millions across the country and beyond. It was, instead, true amateurs playing for nothing more than the love of the game, as communities came together to support a couple small-town battles on the gridiron.

A unique doubleheader began with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s season opener against Fayetteville State, played a day later than planned due to weather. The Two Rivers Classic series is everything that a collegiate rivalry should be — two schools that are practically neighbors, each with their own unique culture and atmosphere, meeting as one school makes the 40-mile drive to the other with many of its fans following, leading to plenty of support for both groups of gridiron warriors.

Unlike “big-time” college football, 99% of these players won’t play in the NFL; even in the age of NIL deals allowing college players to cash in, the majority of Division-II players don’t see any of that money either. They, instead, play the game simply because they love the game.

A case can be made that the pure enjoyment among these players leads to more gratifying victories. Those moments aren’t clouded by the next endorsement opportunity or the latest blog post about how a player’s draft stock was improved, but instead remain focused on the collective on-field accomplishments of them and their teammates during those three hours. As hard as it can be to win in college football, every one of these moments deserve to be celebrated — and without the noise all the other stuff provides.

The Braves and Broncos’ battle ultimately rested on the foot of UNCP’s freshman kicker Ty Woods, just three months removed from his final exams of high school, who was 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts including the game-winner with 9 seconds to go — a baby-faced sniper who’s a perfect face for this very point.

A half-hour after Woods’ final kick, Purnell Swett and Red Springs took the field 11 miles north. If UNCP and Fayetteville State feel like they’re in each other’s backyard, the Rams and Red Devils might as well have neighboring seats at the same dining-room table. This was, though, their first football meeting since 2016.

A great crowd turned out for both sides, painting a vivid picture of seas of red on one bank of spectators and blue on the other. Many of these players grew up playing with and/or against each other, in football and other sports, and that continued at the varsity level — making this one personal.

Yes, both games charged admission for fans to come into the stadium and enjoy, so the thought of money isn’t completely absent. Each of the four schools have booster programs to raise funds, because athletic programs do have expenses, which do require revenue to operate. But neither the Division-II college level, nor the high school level, operate in the money-grab style of major college athletics.

Division-II, and UNCP in particular, isn’t immune from the intricacies of conference realignment either: the Braves did change conferences in 2021, from the Peach Belt to Conference Carolinas. But it did the opposite of the ACC and other leagues, finding a smaller geographic footprint and reducing travel — and was willing to join an arguably less-competitive conference to do so. The Braves football program is currently in the Mountain East Conference alongside schools in Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland, but that’s been out of necessity for a football-playing league, a necessity that will end in 2025 when Conference Carolinas sponsors football.

It’s also worth noting that many small-college and high-school athletic departments are, in fact, just starting to get over the hump after the financial difficulties encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic, as their expenses stayed the same or increased while revenues from game attendance fell to at or near zero. I’m pretty sure the schools in the Power Five conferences didn’t feel quite as strong of a strain.

Will I continue to watch Power Five conference football this fall? Of course. Off-field developments notwithstanding, I will always enjoy what happens between the lines, and found the opening weekend of college football to have several entertaining storylines even as it played out beneath the cloud of last week’s developments. I also appreciate the large cultural significance of these games, particularly living in the South, with a communal experience of watching shared by the tens of thousands in those stadiums and millions more on television.

But the juxtaposition of the money-driven developments in the ACC and beyond to the uncorrupted product presented below the Division-I level — and also below the collegiate level — provided a reminder of the enjoyment that I always have, and always will, from covering these levels of athletics. Seeing what becomes of those seasons this fall excites me more than the question of who will win the ACC or the Division-I national championship.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips and whoever’s running Disney and Spectrum can keep chasing their cash. I’ll continue to follow something more rewarding.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.