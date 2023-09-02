Fairmont Golf Club news

Chris Barfield shot his best career round, carding a three-under-par 69.

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be played on September 9-10 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start both days. The format is a two-person best-ball on Saturday and a Texas Scramble on Sunday. Cost is $115 per player which includes all golf fees plus a Friday practice round, lunch both days, a meal after play both days, beverages, and range balls. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Ray Lowry and Greg Dial were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. The second flight was won by Greg Harris and Jerome Hunt with Randy Graham and Tom Lee coming in second place. Knocky Thorndyke and Atlas Warwick were the third-flight winners followed by Butch Kerns, who played as a single. Wilkie Lowry, Ray Lowry, Randy Graham and Tim Moore were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shoot Out will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bert Thomas with a 69, Chris Barfield 69, Butch Lennon 71, Joe Marks 71, Glenn Hunt 73, Mitch Grier 74, Marcus White 74, Randy Williamson 74, Brandon Oxendine 74, Brook Gehrke 76, Donald Arnette 77, Rickey Hamilton 77, James Thompson 77, Bob Antone 77, Rick Baxley 78, Tom Lee 78 and Ricky Lewis 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

