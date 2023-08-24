PEMBROKE — Officials in the Advancement Office at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Wednesday that Preston Elwell, a former NCAA Division I track & field student-athlete, has joined the department as the Executive Director of the Braves Club.

Elwell comes to Pembroke after spending the last two seasons at Winthrop. He also has previous stops at Lincoln Memorial, Newberry and Angelo State.

“We are excited to have Preston join the team and see the Club grow under his leadership and hustle,” said UNCP Director of Athletics Dick Christy.

A native of Huntington, West Virginia, Elwell has already attained a wealth of experience across several areas of intercollegiate athletics administration. He got his start in athletics administration at Angelo State as the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications where he served as the primary media contact for 10 sports, in addition to playing a key role in implementing social media plans with both coaches and administrators.

He made the transition to advancement in 2022 when he was named the Coordinator of Athletic Partnerships at Winthrop. Across two years in Rock Hill, corporate sponsorship increased by more than 55 percent, while revenue increased by nearly 20 percent under his leadership.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Dick Christy and the advancement staff here at UNC Pembroke for this wonderful opportunity,” said Elwell. “The recent success of the athletic program, the close-knit family environment, and the opportunity to get hands-on athletic fundraising experience at this level were extremely attractive, and my on-campus visit made it clear that this was the right opportunity for our family. My wife Jess and I look forward to ingratiating ourselves within the community here and getting to know the donors, coaches, staff, and student-athletes that make this place special. Go Braves!”

Elwell earned his bachelor’s degree in modern languages from Winthrop in 2018, and is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Sport and Fitness Administration at his alma mater.

He and his wife, Jess, reside in Raeford.