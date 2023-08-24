PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 5-0 home nonconference win over South Columbus Wednesday.

Kevin Locklear and Jace Jacobs each scored two goals for the Rams (3-0) and Kevin Oxendine had one. Marcos Ibarra had two assists and Jace Jacobs, Locklear and Brayden Jacobs each had one.

Branlon Brooks had four saves for Purnell Swett.

South Columbus is 0-2.

Purnell Swett plays Monday at Whiteville.

Lumberton tennis earns first win of season

The Lumberton girls tennis team defeated Jack Britt 5-4 in a United-8 Conference home match Wednesday in Lumberton.

Each team won three singles matches; Lumberton (1-2, 1-1 United-8) got wins from Logan Hickman, who beat Lauren Nazario 7-6 (7-0), 6-1; Caroline Hall, who topped Maya Rojas 6-2, 6-2; and Mackenzie Register, who defeated Keihla Mendez 6-2, 7-5. Jack Britt (2-1, 1-1 United-8) got singles wins from Kelly Chay, who beat Alyssa Stone 6-1, 7-5; Sophie Pine, who won against Shania Hunt 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; and Ene Audu, who defeated Josie Lawson 6-4, 6-2.

Lumberton won two of the three doubles matches to win the overall match by one point. Stone/Hickman earned an 8-2 win over Chay/Pino and Mackenzie Register/Carlee Register won 8-6 over Rojas/Mendez. The Buccaneers’ Nazario/Audu beat Hunt/Lawson 8-5.

Purnell Swett volleyball falls at Scotland

The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost 3-0 against Scotland in nonconference play Wednesday in Pembroke.

Scotland (1-2) won with set scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-17.

Calista Lewis had 10 assists for Purnell Swett (4-2) and Kayloni Eddings had three blocks and two kills.

The teams meet again Monday in Laurinburg.