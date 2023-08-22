PEMBROKE — The Bravestyle Swimming Academy, led by UNC Pembroke head swimming coach Oscar Roverato, will begin offering swimming classes on Sept. 5.

Classes are offered for all levels, including beginners young and inexperienced, intermediate stroke development, triathlon classes, advanced high school swimmers and adult classes.

Sessions will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the English E. Jones Center on the UNCP campus.

Payment by cash or check only will be accepted. Multiple sibling discounts are available.

Bravestyle Swimming Academy previously held summer camps, and has expanded to begin these classes after the camps’ success.

For more information, call 910-574-6393 or email [email protected].