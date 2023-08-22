Fairmont’s Hannah Hunt (7) goes up for the spike against Purnell Swett’s Anyssia Mains (3) and Bri Brewington (2) during Monday’s match in Pembroke.

Fairmont’s Kensley Newberry (0) goes up for the spike against Purnell Swett’s Yasmine Lucas (8) and Kamryn Locklear (4) during Monday’s match in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The Fairmont volleyball team made a big comeback to win the first set of Monday’s match at Purnell Swett — but the Rams responded to win the next three sets and claim a 3-1 match victory.

Fairmont (0-3) claimed the opening set 25-21; the Golden Tornadoes trailed 18-9 in the set, but used a 14-1 run to take a 23-19 lead.

The Golden Tornadoes’ run was the result of a snowball effect for Purnell Swett (3-1).

“When they have one mistake, it just goes on and goes on and the ball gets bigger,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “I told them to stop thinking about what you did wrong first — just brush that off, it’s over with, you can’t do anything about that mistake, let’s just start over and do better with what we’ve got.

“Once they put that mentality in, they responded really well to that and they were able to just shake mistakes off instead of thinking about it.”

Purnell Swett used a 9-0 lead to take a 16-10 lead midway through the second set; Fairmont got back within four points three different times, but got no closer as the Rams won the set 25-19.

The Rams began the third set on an 11-1 run; Fairmont gradually closed to get to a 22-18 deficit before Purnell Swett scored the next three points to win 25-18.

A back-and-forth fourth set saw Purnell Swett take a 10-5 lead before Fairmont used a 7-1 run to take a 12-11 lead; after several lead changes, Fairmont held a 16-15 lead before the Rams used a 9-1 run to take a 24-17 lead. Purnell Swett won the set 25-18 to clinch the match.

“We’re good whenever we get a lead, but we’re getting down. I think we did a better job of passing tonight, but our hitters, we hit too many balls out,” Fairmont coach Michael Baker said. “We competed tonight. But when you compete, there’s some things you’ve still got to do right. … In basketball, if you don’t put the ball in the basket, competing is nothing; if you don’t put the ball down in volleyball, that’s what you call working too hard.”

Bri Brewington had six aces for Purnell Swett, Anileigh Locklear had four aces and three kills, Calista Lewis had 15 assists and three aces, Adisyn Bland had 12 assists and three kills and Yazmine Lucas had four kills.

“They work really well together, even when we’re able to get some more subs in they all just work as a cohesive unit,” Deese said. “We’re getting in a groove; we’ve got Red Springs (Tuesday) and Scotland Wednesday and I’m ready to see what the rest of the week holds.”

Payton Gall had 12 assists and three aces for Fairmont, Hannah Hunt had nine kills, Alexis Brown had five kills, Kensley Newberry and Kersten Hunt each had five kills and Celeste Radford had six assists.

Fairmont hosts Lumberton Wednesday.

In other local volleyball action Monday, Lumberton earned a 3-0 win at Scotland; the Pirates won with set scores of 26-24, 25-17 and 28-26.

Purnell Swett soccer beats West Bladen

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 4-1 nonconference win over West Bladen at home Monday.

Kevin Oxendine, Marcos Ibarra, Kevin Locklear and Devon Connor each scored a goal for Purnell Swett (2-0). Avry Locklear had two assists, and Oxendine and Locklear each had one.

Branlon Brooks had five saves, including one penalty kick save, for the Rams in goal.

The Rams host South Columbus on Wednesday.

Lumberton finishes 6th in Battle for the Bell

The Lumberton boys soccer team finished sixth in the Battle for the Bell tournament, which concluded Saturday in Fayetteville, after falling 1-0 to Cape Fear in the fifth-place game.

Lumberton (1-2) gave up an own goal with 19 minutes left for the only score of the game. The Pirates hit the post and missed a follow in a scoring opportunity with about nine minutes to go.

The Pirates play Tuesday at West Brunswick before their home opener Wednesday against Hoke County.

