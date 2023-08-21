46th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament
Final scores
Championship Flight
Ian Locklear/Landon Lowry 66-64 — 130
John Haskins/Larry Cloninger 64-67 — 131
Scott Benton/Trey Martin 65-66 — 131
Luke Gooden/Blake Baysden 64-68 — 132
Henry Pate/Bizzell Pate 66-67 — 133
Jamie Locklear/Cal Hunt 67-66 — 133
Bradley Hamilton/Clay Hufstetler 67-68 — 135
Mark Lassiter/Keith McGirt 67-69 — 136
Daniel Zeng/Logan Locklear 67-70 — 137
First Flight
Steve Pippin/June Locklear 69-69 — 138 (won scorecard playoff)
Richie Chmura/Jay Clark 69-69 — 138
William Carter/Burns McBride 69-69 — 138
Joel Haskins/Connor Haskins 70-70 — 140
Mathew Carter/Joey Bengsten 69-72 — 141
David Lowery Jr./Yarnell Locklear 69-72 — 141
Lonail Locklear/Larry Lynn Locklear 70-71 — 141
Jeff Wishart/Mark Kinlaw 71-70 — 141
Jason Dial/Mike Chuchacz 71-71 — 142
Don Metzger/Taylor Baskett 69-74 — 143
Phillip Wallwork/Jeff Slabe 71-73 — 144
Danny Henderson/Ashton Woods 71-77 — 148
Eddie Williams/Kevin Davis 69-80 — 149
Second Flight
Trace Faircloth/Griffin Faircloth 74-65 — 139
Bruce Mullis/Travis Mullis 72-72 — 144
Knocky Thorndyke/Billy Bullock 73-72 — 145
Ryan Hundley/Garrick Oxendine 72-73 — 145
Stoney Stone/Brian Haymore 72-74 — 146
Ryan Tyson/Justin Branch 73-74 — 147
Donnie Douglas/Drew Bullard 74-74 — 148
Andy Andrews/Chris Hawk 74-75 — 149
Brook Gehrke/Joe Marks 73-77 — 150
Dan Kenney/Mack Kenney 74-76 — 150
David Ayers/Bryan Ayers 74-78 — 152
Mickey Britt/Lawrence Parker 74-81 — 155
Third Flight
Nick Lowery/Timmy Kinlaw 76-72 — 148
Tommy Britt/Brian Taylor 75-74 — 149
Chris Jackson/Ronnie Hunt 76-73 — 149
Dwayne Smith/Greg Lane 75-75 — 150
Bob Antone/Jimmy Dail 76-74 — 150
Ben Collins/Dick Christy 75-76 — 151
Joe Barnes/Dale Nance 76-75 — 151
Brad Martin/Gary Walters 77-74 — 151
Patrick Prevatte/Tyler Prevatte 76-77 — 153
Justin Strickland/Kevin Walker 79-74 — 153
Branan Dennard/Zach Corliss 77-76 — 153
Donnie Beck/Larry McNeill 80-74 — 154 (busted out of fourth flight)
Daniel Gane/Zach Whitted 76-80 — 156
Carey Read/Randy Simmons 79-77 — 156
Tripp Walton/Camden Locklear 78-84 — 162
Fourth Flight
Joe Butler/Rick Hartney 83-73 — 156 (won in scorecard playoff)
Willie Harris/Paul Hunt 80-76 — 156
Matt Oliver/Matt Jones 80-77 — 157
Phil Collins/Kent Locklear 82-78 — 160
Allen Campbell/Kelvin Sampson 83-78 — 161
Luckey Welsh/Ted Hudler 85-76 — 161 (busted out of fifth flight)
Kelly Lowry/Hartley Oxendine 81-81 — 162
Travis Kemp/Chad McCurry 83-79 — 162
Kevin Newberry/Jeff Collins 82-81 — 163
Chris Stiles/Bryant Edwards 82-81 — 163
John Grissom/Bruce Creech 83-85 — 168
Phillip Stone/Payne Stone 83-88 — 171
Matt Lassiter/Jim Blackman 83-88 — 171
Fifth Flight
Kim Forrester/Dwayne Gause 86-81 — 167
Betty Powell/James McEachin 86-82 — 168
Brian Lesane/Thomas Lesane 86-86 — 172
Cameron Taylor/Tyler Griggs 88-85 — 173
Wayne Mishue/Chris Savage 88-86 — 174
David Lowery Sr./Tom Sampson 88-86 — 174
Lea Hepler/Pandora Carter 89-87 — 176
John Oxendine/Matt Roller 87-93 — 180
Logan Nelson/Dennis Fackler 91-91 — 182
Troy Pittman/Caleb West 90-94 — 184
Kathy Hansen/Bobby Donovan 88-97 — 185