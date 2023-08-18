FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton boys soccer team posted a dominant performance against Gray’s Creek Thursday in the consolation round at the Battle for the Bell tournament in Fayetteville, earning a 9-0 win over the Bears.

Lumberton (1-1) led 6-0 at halftime; the game was ended early by rule due to the Pirates taking a nine-goal lead with five minutes remaining.

Korbyn Walton scored three goals to lead the Pirates, Luis Gomez had two and Henry Greene, Robinhio Tanis, Angel Robles and Brandon Rodriguez each had one. Tanis had two assists, with Mark Ramirez and Robles each adding one.

Gray’s Creek is 0-2.

The Pirates will play in the fifth-place match Saturday.