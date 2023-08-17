LUMBERTON — “I always tell people that we have golf tournaments, and then this is an event.”

Pinecrest Country Club head professional Dwight Gane said this to describe the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament, with the event set to be played for the 46th time Saturday and Sunday at the Lumberton course.

“Due to its nature of being an annual event, there are many people who have played in it for years and years and years,” said Lee Scott, this year’s tournament chair. “It’s something that the community looks forward to, I think based on the fact that we’re able to support so many of those programs. And it’s a great fellowship.”

Seventy-five teams are signed up to play as of Thursday afternoon, and the weather forecast is for high temperatures around 90 degrees — still hot but, frankly, a reprieve after the triple-digits heat of earlier this week — with little to no chance of precipitation.

The tournament raised $56,000 last year; organizers have set a goal of $60,000 this year, and they are well on their way to reaching that goal, having already raised about $50,000, Scott said.

“Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making an impact in the lives of children; 100% of tournament profits go to programs providing support, guidance and protection to children,” Scott said. “The community’s support allows us to provide at the local level such as the Mac Starke Clothing Closet, Read Across Robeson, the Terrific Kid program, multi-level scholarships at UNCP and RCC, Lumberton High School Key Club, Early College Key Club at RCC, UNCP Circle K, Take a Kid To A Game, Communities and Schools Backpack Pals, and we’re able to support our satellite group the Young Professionals.”

Members of Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton serve the event in a variety of ways during the buildup to it and throughout the weekend.

“We have 100 members in our group now, 100 volunteers, and we all come together and do what we can when we can,” Scott said. “Most people work in their gifts, something they like to do, whether it’s on the microphone or putting things together or stocking or greeting people. So it’s a lot of fun for the volunteers as well.”

As for the golf, the players will see a course in terrific condition, with lush grass throughout after recent rains.

“It’s extremely well-grassed,” Gane said. “It has great definition between rough and fairway. The greens are fabulous. But it’s also going to be hard because the rough is thick … it makes a difference.”

Defending champions Ryan Bass and Mike Chuchacz are not in the field this year. Potential favorites to become the tournament champions include Jeff Wishart and Mark Kinlaw, who have won the event four times together, with Kinlaw winning a total of nine times and Wishart seven; three-time champions John Haskins and Larry Cloninger; Bradley Hamilton and Clay Hufstetler; William Carter and Burns McBride; 2022 runners-up Scott Benton and Trey Martin; and top-five finishers from last year including Luke Gooden and Blake Baysden, Mark Lassiter and Keith McGirt, Jamie Locklear and Cal Hunt and Phillip Wallwork and Jeff Slabe.

But the golf is secondary to the event and the cause.

“I’m just proud that I am a Kiwanian, as well as the PGA golf professional at Pinecrest Country Club,” Gane said. “This tournament does a lot of good, and I’m very proud of it.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.