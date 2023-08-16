ROCKINGHAM — A late goal by Richmond made the difference as the St. Pauls boys soccer team lost 3-2 in its season opener Tuesday in Rockingham.

Richmond scored with 1:40 remaining to take the lead after a run down the right side and past the St. Pauls back line.

The Raiders also scored the game’s first goal, on a free kick 12 minutes into the game, before St. Pauls tied the game on a Covin Gomez goal, assisted by Gamaliel Silvan Cordova with 1:42 left in the first half.

The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead when Cordova scored off an assist by Omar Canuto 13 minutes into the second half. Richmond tied the scored three minutes later off the deflection of a saved free kick.

Both teams took 10 shots in the game; St. Pauls had three goalkeeper saves and Richmond had one.

The Bulldogs play Wednesday at Westover and Thursday at North Brunswick.