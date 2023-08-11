PEMBROKE — Registration is will soon open for the Pembroke Parks & Recreation Department’s fall sports, including football, soccer, t-ball, cheer and tennis.

Registration for all leagues opens Aug. 15 and runs through Sept. 15; cost is $25 for each sport.

The flag football league is open to grades 1-4; soccer is open to ages 7-12, based on age as of Aug. 31; t-ball is for ages 3-6; cheer is for grades 1-6; and tennis for age 6 to adult.

Pembroke is also offering a men’s “72 and over” basketball league, open to individuals whose age and waist line adds up to 72 or more. Registration can be as a team or as an individual. Cost will be determined by the number of teams, but is generally $25 to $40 per person. Registration will be open from Aug. 15 to Sept. 15. Teams will provide their own jerseys.

The department will also offer a sittercise class beginning Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. Classes will be held at the Pembroke Recreation Complex.

When registration for each of these programs opens, it will be available online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2252966.

Registration forms can also be downloaded on the town’s website, https://www.pembrokenc.com/, and returned to the Parks & Recreation office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For additional information, contact Pembroke Parks & Recreation at 910-521-7182.