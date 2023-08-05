Locklear records ace

Hunter Locklear made his first career hole-in-one this week on the par-3 seventh hole at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Locklear hit the shot with an 8-iron. He was playing with Kylan Ransom.

Kiwanis All-American Tournament set for Aug. 19-20

The 46th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 19-20 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament is a two-person, best-ball format, with 18 holes to be played each day. No handicaps will be used in determining scoring.

The event is open to all amateur golfers age 21 or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

The first three places in each flight will win prizes, while the tournament champion will receive the traditional Kiwanis blue blazer. Other special prizes will be available on the golf course.

Entry is $250 for each two-person team, and is due by Aug. 10. Checks can be mailed to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 2705, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Sponsorships are also available, ranging from $1,500 to $125.

For more information, contact tournament chair Lee Scott at 910-476-2973 or [email protected].

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be played Sept. 9-10 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start both days. The format is a two-person best ball on Saturday and a Texas Scramble on Sunday. Cost is $115 per player with includes all golf fees plus a Friday practice round, lunch both days, a meal after play both days, beverages, and range balls. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Thursday Evening Scramble will be played Thursday, Aug. 10 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $25 for Members and $30 for Non-Members. Cost includes all golf fees, a meal after play, and prizes. Please reserve your team by Wednesday afternoon. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up. This will be the final Thursday Evening Scramble for the summer.

Lonail Locklear and Cliff Nance were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-shot victory over John Haskins and Joel Haskins. The second flight was won by Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen with Randy Graham and Tom Lee coming in second place. Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich were the third-flight winners with Robert Deese and Johnny Hunt coming in second. The fourth-flight winners were Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear taking second. Richard Lowery, Al Almond, Bucky Beasley and Tom Lee were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 70, Cal Hunt 70, Steve Pippin 70, Eddie Williams 71, Joe Marks 72, Tommy Davis 72, Jeff Wishart 72, Butch Lennon 74, Rick Baxley 74, Bert Thomas 74, Brook Gehrke 74, Randy Williamson 75, James Thompson 75, Danny Glasscock 75, Dennis Puckett 76, James Cox 76, Billy Allen 76, Robert Clyburn 76, Jeff Broadwell 76, Donald Arnette 77, Randy Graham 77, Mark Madden 77, J.T. Powers 78, Chris Barfield 78, Rory McKeithan 78 and Brian Davis 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].