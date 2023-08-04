PEMBROKE — First-year UNC Pembroke volleyball head coach Jaleesa Harper put the finishing touches on her coaching staff recently when she welcomed Molly Lambillotte as assistant coach for the Braves.

A former NCAA Division II student-athlete, Lambillotte treks to Pembroke from the University of Central Florida where she spent the 2022 season as a volunteer assistant coach for the Knights. She handled daily compliance tasks and helped with player development.

“I’m excited to have Molly on board,” said Harper. “She had a great playing career at Wingate while playing under a hall of fame coach, and she was able to coach at a very competitive club while also being an assistant at the University of Central Florida. Molly is a winner, and I know that she will bring a fresh perspective to our program and continued championship culture which is in her DNA. She has a bright coaching future.”

A decorated player at Wingate, Lambillotte played an integral part of a heap of success for the Bulldogs, helping them to five regular season championship titles and three conference tournament championships, while also winning a pair of regional championships as well. The Geneva, Illinois native finished her collegiate career with 1,315 digs and 889 kills.

“I am so excited and grateful to be joining UNCP as the assistant volleyball coach,” said Lambillotte. ” I want to thank head coach Jaleesa Harper and athletics director, Dick Christy, for giving me this opportunity to help lead this team to another successful season. I am ecstatic for the 2023 season to begin and to officially be part of Brave Nation. This is absolutely a dream come true. Go Braves.”

An all-region and all-America selection, Lambillotte played in 138 matches and 449 sets. She was named a captain for the Bulldogs in 2019 and held that title through her senior season.

Lambillotte earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management from Wingate in 2022. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in sports management from Wingate.