Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played this Thursday, July 27 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Cost includes all golf fees, a meal after play, and prizes. Please reserve your team by Wednesday afternoon. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Cliff Nance and Lonail Locklear. Buckey Beasley and Warren Bowen were the winners of the second flight with Tim Moore and Rick Rogers taking second place. The third-flight winners were Tom Jones and J.T. Powers followed by James Humphrey and Mike Ratley taking second. The fourth-flight winners were Al Almond and David Hunt with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear taking second place. Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich were the fifth flight winners followed by Johnny Hunt and Robert Deese who took second place. Bob Antone, Roy Williamson, Gene Brumbles and Tom Lee were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joe Marks with a 68, Mitch Grier 69, Kevin Davis 74, Joey Todd 74, Bert Thomas 75, Bob Antone 75, Rickey Hamilton 76, Ted Hudler 77 and Mark Madden 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].