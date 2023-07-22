TRUCKEE, Calif. — For the second straight week, William McGirt has weekend plans.

After struggling throughout much of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, missing the cut in 10 of his first 14 starts, the Fairmont native is inside the top 25 at the Tour’s Barracuda Championship, an alternate-field event near Lake Tahoe opposite this week’s Open Championship, marking his second consecutive made cut.

McGirt is tied for 23rd at the midway point of the event, which uses the Modified Stableford scoring format; this gives points for the result of each hole, including five points for an eagle, two for a birdie, none for a par, negative one for a bogey and negative three for a double bogey. McGirt has 15 points through two rounds, scoring six points in Thursday’s first round and nine in Friday’s second round.

McGirt made four birdies and two bogeys on Thursday; he made five birdies and just one bogey on Friday, in a round that would have been a 67 in a stroke-play format.

McGirt is 15 points behind tournament leader Ryan Gerard, who has 30 points, but it just six points out of the top five. Patrick Rodgers is second with 26 points, Vincent Norrman third with 23 and Beau Hossler fourth with 22.