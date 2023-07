Ryan Bass hits his tee shot at the second hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Bass, the reigning and four-time tournament champion, shot a 4-under-par 68, taking a one-stroke lead in the Championship Division over second-place Jamie Locklear. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Scott Benton putts on the first hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Benton shot a 1-under-par 71 and is tied for third in the Championship Division, five strokes behind leader Ryan Bass. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Jeff Wishart hits his tee shot on the second hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Wishart is tied for third in the Championship Division, five strokes behind leader Ryan Bass, after rounds of 72 and 73. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Ian Locklear putts on the first hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Locklear is fifth in the Championship Division, six strokes behind leader Ryan Bass, after consecutive rounds of 73. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

John Haskins hits his tee shot on the second hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Haskins shot a 1-under-par 71 on Saturday to post the largest improvement from Friday’s round in the Championship Division; he is currently tied for eighth, 14 strokes behind leader Ryan Bass. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Jeff Slabe hits a chip shot on the first hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Slabe is tied for 12th in the Championship Division. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Larry Lynn Locklear hits his approach on the ninth hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Locklear won the Super Senior Division for the second straight year after consecutive rounds of 76, finshing five strokes ahead of Jim Steed. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Lonail Locklear hits a bunker shot on the eighth hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Locklear leads the Senior Division by seven strokes over Roy Williamson after an even-par 72. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Breanna Miller putts on the 11th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Miller shot 1-over-par 73 and leads the Ladies Division by four strokes over Toni Blackwell. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian