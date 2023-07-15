Greg Canady hits his drive on the 18th hole during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club.

Larry Lynn Locklear hits a chip shot on the 18th hole as his brother, Lonail Locklear, looks on during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club. Larry Lynn Locklear, the defending Super Senior Division champion, is second in the division, one stroke behind Ray Miranda.

Ian Locklear hits his approach on the third hole during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club.

Mack Kenney hits his approach on the third hole during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club.

Landon Lowry hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club.

Mike Chuchacz hits his approach on the 16th hole with threatening skies behind him during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club.

Jeff Wishart hits his drive on the eighth hole during the first round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Friday at Pinecrest Country Club. Wishart and Ryan Bass are tied for the lead after shooting 72.

LUMBERTON — The rain would come, first light and then hard, and then would lighten up again, giving way to a brief spell of sunlight. Then the clouds would turn dark again — though with those occasional, distant, long, narrow flickers of light accompanied by rumbling — before the moisture would fall from the heavens again.

A battle between man and nature continued throughout the afternoon, as those men also continued the battle between themselves, a little white ball, and a small cup on the opposite end of 18 unique runways.

The competitive pursuit was made more difficult by the dynamic natural battle — the grass made more moist, and more lush; the wind — though cooling — making it harder to control each ball’s path.

No one broke par Friday in the Robeson County Golf Championship, but Mother Nature was not ultimately the day’s victor — every player in the field completed their circuit of Pinecrest Country Club, and Jeff Wishart and Ryan Bass are tied for the Championship Division lead through 18 holes, one stroke clear of Mack Kenney and Ian Locklear.

“Once everything gets wet it’s hard to get past that, and the starting and stopping again, it’s hard to get in a good rhythm,” said Bass, the reigning and four-time tournament champion. “We had a good group and we chit-chatted a little bit. It wasn’t too bad, but it was a headache.”

A few of the early Championship Division starters — and all of the Super Senior Division except for one player — completed their rounds before the worst of Friday’s weather. But most of the Championship Division dealt, at least in some way, with the conditions. This included playing through rain at times, stopping twice to wait out the storm and, even when the skies turned less threatening, unpredictable wind gusts emerging from each stormy cell.

Players with lots of pars — avoiding bogeys — did the best on the first-day leaderboard.

Wishart made 14 of them, with birdies at holes No. 3 and 15 and bogeys on No. 7 and 16.

“I actually hit the ball pretty good today; I didn’t putt very good,” Wishart said. “I didn’t think the course was that difficult; it’s in great shape, the greens are good, the grass has been growing good so it was out there for the taking kind of — but I couldn’t make a lot of putts. It was tough with the wind, a bunch of wind. I feel fortunate to be at even par. It’s a three-day tournament, I didn’t shoot myself out of it.”

Wishart, who did not play the event last year but finished in the top 10 in the previous six years, is older than many of the other contenders, but plays a precision game instead of a power game, leading to his steady play Friday.

“I’m not a long hitter — I’m an old fellow, one of the senior citizens of this crowd,” Wishart said. “I don’t hit it as far as some of these young guys — but I do keep it in the fairway most of the time.”

Bass, who has finished first or second in each of the last five county championships, made a lot of pars by scrambling. He shot 36 on each nine, with birdies on No. 7, 8, 11 and 16 and bogeys at No. 5, 9, 10 and 14.

“I scrambled. I didn’t hit my irons that well,” Bass said. “I felt like I chipped really good; that’s probably what saved me. I putted OK. The weather was a big factor; it was rough out there. I’m happy with even par; I thought if I shot around that I’d be close to the lead.”

Kenney and Ian Locklear each shot 1-over 73 in the last group to tee off, playing their entire Friday round in the worst of the weather conditions.

Kenney, who was the 18-hole leader last year before finishing tied for seventh, shot even-par 36 on the front nine, with birdies on No. 2 and 8, before a back nine of 1-over 37, which included birdie at the 11th.

“It was tough conditions. I got a few breaks on the front (nine). I was trying to keep it simple; didn’t hit a lot of drivers, just trying to put it in the fairway. I haven’t been playing a lot of golf, so trying to make it as simple as possible, not trying to overpower anything and taking conservative lines.”

Ian Locklear, the 2011 tournament champion playing the event for the first time since 2020, got off to a slow start before playing under-par golf over the final 15 holes.

“I was 3 over after three (holes) — it wasn’t looking good, but I had to grind, and I got it back to even and then had a sloppy finish and finished one over,” he said. “We’ll see how tomorrow goes; I haven’t played this course all year so we’ll see how tomorrow goes.”

Jamie Locklear and Scott Benton, each perennial tournament contenders, are tied for fifth after shooting 2-over 74.

Two-time champion Steve Pippin shot a front-nine 35 in a round of 3-over 75, and is tied for seventh with Jeff Slabe. Landon Lowry shot 4-over 76, which included an even-par 36 on the front nine, is ninth, with Logan Locklear and Mark Lassiter tied for 10th after each shot 78.

As the players prepare for the weekend, with 36 holes still to go for the Championship Division, the repeated chance of scattered thunderstorms persists through Saturday’s and Sunday’s forecasts, leaving the field knowing they could be in for more difficult conditions, and potential delays, over the next two days.

“I looked at the weather, and it’s calling for more rain tomorrow; we’re probably going to be dealing with the weather all weekend,” Bass said. “It looks like it may be another one of those years where the scores aren’t really low, and I’ve just got to make sure I don’t make any big numbers, just try to eliminate the bogeys and get birdies where I can, and just go from there.”

Miranda leads Super Senior Division

Ray Miranda was the first player to tee off in the Super Seniors Division in Friday’s opening round. At the end of the day, he was simply in first.

Miranda shot a 3-over-par 75 to take a one-stroke lead over Larry Lynn Locklear, with Donnie Beck and Greg Canady each three back after shooting 78.

Locklear, the defending champion in the division, said he hit the ball well from tee to green but struggled with the putter, and faded at the finish with a back-nine 39.

“I hit the ball good, I just didn’t putt good,” Locklear said. “I missed two one-foot putts for birdie, and I needed them birdies coming down the stretch; I bogeyed the last three holes coming in. So hopefully tomorrow, I’m going to clean that stuff up. Other than that, the course was in really great shape.”

Jim Steed, with 79, and Knocky Thorndyke and Bob Antone, with 80, are also in range to make a run in the division’s final round on Saturday.

The Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions begin play on Saturday.

