SOUTHPORT — Chris Connor, who coaches Lumberton’s Dixie Angels softball team (age 10-and-under), will openly admit that most kids and the families don’t get to experience a state championship and a trip to the World Series.

So it’s that much more remarkable that many of the players on the Lumberton team will get to experience it twice.

Lumberton won its second straight Dixie Angels state championship Monday in Southport, bouncing back from defeat Monday morning for an extra-inning win over Hope Mills to win the title.

“The Lord’s blessed us two years in a row,” Connor said. “I’ve been coaching ball a long time; I’ve always coached other kids and never had a kid playing when I coached baseball. The Lord’s blessed us getting to see my daughter go with her friends, make memories and I’m helping other families make (memories); to be blessed to go to the World Series two years in a row, that’s something that a lot of kids and families don’t get to see. I’ve played ball all my life and never got nothing like that.”

Eight of the 12 players on the team were a part of last year’s World Series run, when Lumberton finished fourth.

After beating Cherryville 15-0 and topping Hope Mills 7-6 earlier in the tournament, Lumberton lost 10-0 to Hope Mills in a 9 a.m. game Monday morning. But the team responded quickly to defeat the same Hope Mills team 9-8 in an extra-inning nailbiter in the championship game.

“We lost 10-0 and I was like, it might not be a good day — but they bounced back and they played their hearts out in the second game,” Connor said. “They really battled. We took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, they came back and made it 4-3 in the second inning. We went up again, 7-4, they made it 8-7, and then we tied it and then in extra innings we scored a run to win the ballgame.”

Tied after the regulation five innings, a bunt by Caroline Walton brought home the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth for Lumberton.

“It was a really good ballgame, they played really hard. Everybody on the team contributed in some way, whether it was pitching, hitting, getting bunts down, making defensive plays,” Connor said. “We got some good pitching by Brookes Baffaro, Aydan Davis and Lucy Connor. Good hits by — the whole team, I hate to single them out, but Caroline Walton got the winning bunt down in the championship game, and we had some big hits to get us there.”

Those team members include Lacie Campbell, Sadie Smith, Taylor Stone, Lucy Connor, Brooke Fleury, Laci Lewis, Walton, Haven Sampson, Davis, Zyriannah Rogers, Baffaro and Khloe Carter, coached by Connor, Nick Baffaro and Amanda Smith.

Lumberton won two of the three state tournament meetings with Hope Mills after Hope Mills beat them in the district tournament, with both advancing to the state tournament. Lumberton beat Hope Mills for the district championship last year en route to the World Series.

The Dixie Softball World Series begins July 28; Lumberton will travel to Alexandria, Louisiana, which is also where the tournament was played when the team qualified last year.

The team is seeking donations to help with travel expenses. This will include a bucket drop fundraiser on July 22 at Lowe’s Home Improvement, and other other fundraising options are being considered. Checks can be made out to the Lumberton Softball Association; anyone interested in donating can contact the family of a player or coach.