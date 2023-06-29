The West Robeson AAA Dixie Youth Baseball team won the district championship this week in Elizabethtown. The team won games by scores of 16-7 over Lumberton, 21-0 over Elizabethtown, 10-0 over Fairmont and 21-9 over Elizabethtown. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Mike Lambert, Kabre Scott, Hunter Scott, Brayden Clark and Micah Locklear. In the second row, from left, are Kolton Locklear, Noah Scott, Noah Locklear, Tanner Clark, Zaiden Hunt, Axel Locklear and Chandler Strickland. In the back row, from left, are coaches Marcus Hunt, Donathan Clark and James Chavis. The team moves on to the state tournament beginning July 7 in Lumberton.