St. Pauls coaches

leading their own

on field, court

St. Pauls basketball coach Corey Thompson, right, and son Tyson Thompson, left, watch during warmups during a game a few years ago at St. Pauls. Tyson Thompson, who has been around the program throughout his youth, is now a standout player for the team.

St. Pauls football coach Mike Setzer, left, and son Theo Setzer (13) take a picture after an Oct. 21, 2022 game against West Bladen, when Mike Setzer became the winningest head coach in school history.

St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson, left, and her father, Bulldogs girls basketball coach Jaymar Thompson, right, were honored as the Southeastern Athletic Conference’s player and co-coach of the year after the completion of last season.

ST. PAULS — While it’s not all that uncommon for a father to coach their own son or daughter in high school sports, it’s also not an opportunity that every coach gets.

But during the 2022-23 school year at St. Pauls, the school’s football, boys basketball and girls basketball teams all had coaches leading their own children.

Football coach Mike Setzer is coaching sophomore quarterback Theo Setzer, boys basketball coach Corey Thompson coaches freshman center Tyson Thompson and girls basketball coach Jaymar Thompson coaches senior point guard Jakieya Thompson.

“I’ve gotten better over the years to be more of a dad at home, so I think that’s better,” Mike Setzer said. “I do think that the older an athlete gets, that they understand the benefits of playing for your parents. All three of my kids, I think as they got older, they see more of the benefit of it and understand it. One thing a lot of people don’t understand is those kids take it home, so it’s really tough playing for your parent.”

Perhaps the biggest plus for both the parents and children is the chance to be around each other a lot during their sport’s season.

“It made it a lot more special, because he had to be there more at school, and when we’re switching classes and stuff, it was a different feeling because everybody was like ‘there’s your dad, Kieya,’” said Jakieya Thompson, a two-time Robeson County Player of the Year who got to play her senior season with her dad as a first-year head coach last winter. “It’s a great feeling, though. At first it was a little scary, but it was good.”

Sports are a common bond between many fathers and their sons or daughters. But when the child gets to play for the parent at a high level, that bond is forged that much stronger.

“We both have a bond (through basketball),” Tyson Thompson said. “We both have passion for it.”

Spending so much time together, a key to maintaining a strong relationship can be to compartmentalize between the field or gym and home, for both the players and the coach.

“A lot of times, we don’t talk sports at the house, unless we needed to get a point across or something like that,” Jaymar Thompson said. “Sometimes too much sports and being around each other too much will hurt you, so we kind of made that pact and left it at the gym.”

And, whether at home or in the sports arena, not being overbearing can be one of the biggest challenges in the situation.

“Sometimes that’s hard to do because he hears me barking out orders all the time,” Corey Thompson said. “Him going through his process of developing and him going out on the court and doing what he does, and the challenges that he sometimes has, sometimes as a dad I want to get him out of it, but I know he has to go through this.”

Coaches are often stern with players, and dads can be with their children. But it is a different feeling, those who experience it say, when it’s both at the same time.

“It’s been up and down, but there’s a difference when it’s your dad,” Tyson Thompson said. “That could be kind of hard. When he gets on you, it’s different when your dad gets on you instead of a coach.”

Sometimes that can strain the relationship, at least temporarily. But several of the Bulldog coaches and players currently in such a player-coach relationship said that as the players get older, they become more understanding of the dual roles being played by their father.

“As (Jakieya) got older and she understood that, what I was saying she was hearing it from other people, it was the same thing,” said Jaymar Thompson, who was an assistant coach for the Bulldogs in Jakieya’s first three years of high school and has coached her in AAU. “She started taking it more from me, like ‘he knows what he’s talking about.’ That started helping out a lot; it went from a little tension in the house to more questions from her, like ‘Daddy, what you think about this,’ or ‘how should I do this’ or ‘when do I need this move.’ It actually helped us.”

From the players’ perspective, being the coach’s kid can come with more expectations.

“I don’t think there’s a better thing to be than a coach’s son, because it raises the expectations and it makes you a better person overall,” Theo Setzer said. “He’s one of the best dads to be a son of, so I’m grateful for him being here and helping me through everything.”

And, as someone who is closer than anyone to the head coach but also is in the role of a player, the player can sometimes serve as a sort of liaison between their teammates and their coach.

“She bridges that gap between me and the other players,” Jaymar Thompson said. “She already knows what I expect, because she lives with me, and she knows how to relay it to the players in a less aggressive way. She’s a great leader, so it made everything on my end a whole lot easier.”

Many parents of young athletes — and not just the parents fortunate to coach them — will try to live vicariously through their child’s athletic accomplishments. Not doing so, especially from such an up-close vantage point, can be difficult, but is key to letting the player come into their own.

“Basketball’s been good to me, and it’s still being good to me, so you get of this what you can get out of it — not to please your mom and dad,” Corey Thompson said. “We don’t try to live through him at all — we want to push him, but we’re not trying to live through him.”

Coaches’ kids are often a part of the program for much of their youth, looking on at practice or games and absorbing the sport while watching their dad and his team. When those little kids grow up to become an on-field part of the program, it becomes that much more special.

“He’s always been a part of the program, whether he’s been a water boy or a manager or just sitting on the sidelines,” Corey Thompson said. “So just having him out there, there was a lot of surreal moments, just seeing him out there playing and seeing him do things and seeing the success that he had, and I’m just kind of in awe. Just having that opportunity, that’s something that I cherish, but there’s a lot of times this season where I saw him do stuff and I saw him grow right in front of my eyes.”

And when those players reach their goals, getting to do it together with a parent on the bench or sideline makes it rewarding for both.

“My eighth-grade year, we had goals when I was picking a high school to go to,” Jakieya Thompson said. “We reached all our goals, and it made it really special to have him either as an assistant coach or head coach to be able to accomplish those dreams with me.”

While coaching careers can last for decades, the chance to coach their own children is more finite, maxing out at four years per player. For those who get that opportunity, it makes those years all the more meaningful.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said Setzer, who also coached sons Kane Banner and Sayvon Sampson. “God’s blessed me to be around so many kids, and I think it’s a special blessing for Him to allow me to be able to coach my own son. Every day I cherish it because I know it’s bittersweet because he’s my last one, and as we blink days go by quicker and quicker. But I’m so excited to see how (Theo’s) career is going to end up; he has a very bright future.”

