McNeill tournament scheduled

The Royce McNeill Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 23 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Entries are $240 for each four-person team, with a captain’s-choice format. Sign sponsorships are available for $100. Proceeds benefit Purnell Swett and UNCP athletics.

A $400 prize will be awarded for first place, with $300 for second and $100 for third.

Lunch by Fuller’s will be provided after golf.

For more information, contact Larry McNeill at 910-734-3763 or Ronnie Chavis at 910-734-3854.

Fairmont Golf Club news

George Wilcox, Zack Wilcox, Lester Mathis and Brooks Garris were the winners in this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble with a two-stroke victory over Jeff Broadwell, Jeff Broadwell Sr., Brian Haymore, and Justin Britt. Justin Strickland and Lonail Locklear were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 29 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Wayne Beasley and Elvin Mathews were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and Bob Antone. Rick Rogers and Tim Moore were the second-flight winners with Tom Lee and Randy Graham coming in second place. The third flight was won by Joe Locklear and Roy Williamson followed by Atlas Warwick and Dean Hunt. The fourth flight was won by Kyle Clark and Mike Lowry with Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial coming in second place. Tim Moore, Wayne Beasley, Kyle Clark and Bucky Beasley were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Eddie Williams with a 67, Joe Marks 67, Scott Benton 68, Bob Antone 69, Butch Lennon 70, Mitch Grier 72, Aaron Maynor 72, Kirk Hamilton 73, Atlas Warwick 73, James Barron 74, Bert Thomas 74, Brian Davis 75, Tommy Davis 75, Jeff Slabe 75, Barry Leonard 76, Brook Gehrke 76, Tim Moore 76, Tom Jones 77, Randy Williamson 77, Phillip Wallwork 77, Gavin Locklear 77, Robert Lawson 78, Robert Clyburn 78 and Richard Coleman 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 63, winning by two strokes over Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear.

Special-flight winners were Pandora Carter, Al Wall, Keith Long and Tiger Will.

Closest to the pin winners were Lonail Locklear and Knocky Thorndyke.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

