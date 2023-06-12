LUMBERTON — Since being established in 2020, the Carolina Bears have built themselves into a successful franchise. Saturday, the Bears will try to do the one thing left that they haven’t done: win an American Football Federation championship.

The Bears, a semi-pro football team based in Lumberton, will face the Baltimore Hurricanes in the AFF championship game, which will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton, Virginia, near Martinsville.

“We have another undefeated season so far; we haven’t lost yet,” said Isaiah Baker, the team’s owner and head coach. “It’s all about, now, keeping the focus, keeping the faith and just going out there and doing what we’re supposed to do and letting the chips fall where they may be.”

The Bears reached the AFF championship game last spring, but lost; they lost in the Southern Conference championship in the AFF’s fall season.

In Saturday’s Southern Conference championship, the Bears defeated the Virginia Vikings 30-14.

Antron Richardson, Jamal Kirton, Antonio Locklear and Paul Reid each scored touchdowns for the Bears in the win, while Eric Graham and Joshua Dixon had interceptions.

“It was a pretty good battle in the beginning. It started off where we let them get up on us, they got ahead, and we had to fight our way back a little bit. We went into the half 14-14,” Graham said. “We came out of halftime and it was just a straight — let’s play ball, let’s win this thing. … Our offensive coordinator, Clinton Brown, he made some great calls. Our quarterback, Jamal Kirton, stepped up; (wide receiver) Antwone Godley, he stepped up. … Everything came together.”

Ed Robinson, Derrick Crawford and Chris Goddard, who had five tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, each played strong games defensively for the Bears.

The Bears are 11-0 this season after adding several players from the Goldsboro Jets, who have been in similar positions in recent seasons to the Bears and competed against them in some big games.

“It’s like we all have the same goal, because the guys that had come over from the Jets were in the same position that we were in, because they were 1-1 in conference championships and 0-1 in the championship game,” Baker said. “We figured, hey, if we put them together, that’s a win.”

Those additions, which include Larry Blanks, Jonathan Carr, Willie Warren, Joshua Dixon, Chris Goddard, Ed Robinson and Lazurus Jones, helped solidify the roster, which also includes original Bears players Sidney McKeithan and Eric Graham, who have been with the team since the beginning, Baker said.

“These guys are all new, coming into the program, and they’re making a splash already because they fit the pieces that we needed,” Baker said. “It’s just rebuilding a team and getting all the players that really make a difference, key pieces adding to what we already had. … I give all the credit to great players and my great coaching staff: Fernando Edwards, Chris Lawson, Michael Waring, Clinton Brown. They really handle a lot of business, and we don’t play no games.”

The Bears’ championship opponent, the Baltimore Hurricanes, is just as established an organization, if not more so, with a championship pedigree. Baltimore defeated the Virginia Crusaders 9-3 in the Northern Conference championship Saturday.

“It’s a solid organization; they’ve been around for a little while, and they’ve won a couple of championships in the (Mason Dixon Football League),” Baker said. “It’s definitely going to be a fun game. A lot of people are picking them to win, because they’re the favorites I guess, but all season we’ve been the underdogs.”

The Bears play their home games at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton and will also play a fall season in the AFF; Baker is seeking vendors for the team’s home games this fall.

