McNeill tournament scheduled

The Royce McNeill Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 23 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Entries are $240 for each four-person team, with a captain’s-choice format. Sign sponsorships are available for $100. Proceeds benefit Purnell Swett and UNCP athletics.

A $400 prize will be awarded for first place, with $300 for second and $100 for third.

Lunch by Fuller’s will be provided after golf.

For more information, contact Larry McNeill at 910-734-3763 or Ronnie Chavis at 910-734-3854.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played this Thursday, June 15 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Cost includes all golf fees, a meal after play, and prizes. Please reserve your team by Wednesday afternoon. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Alton Haggins and Roy Williamson. Knocky Thorndyke and Bob Antone were the winners of the second flight with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear coming in second place. The third flight was won by Gene Brumbles and Donald Barnes with Richard Lowery and Ricky Baker taking second place. James Humphrey and Tommy Belch were the fourth-flight winners with Rick Baxley and Donald Arnette taking second. Jimmy Dyson, Joe Locklear, DJ Jones and James Humphrey were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 69, Bob Antone 70, Eddie Williams 71, Kevin Davis 72, Mike Connor 73, Butch Lennon 75, Donald Arnette 75, Tommy Davis 75, Jeff Slabe 75, Joe Marks 75, Jim Steed 75, Danny Glasscock 76, Robert Clyburn 77, James Barron 77, Atlas Warwick 77, Tim Rice 78, J.T. Powers 78, Marcus White 78, Billy Allen 78, Barry Leonard 78 and Floyd Foley 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 67, winning by one strokes over Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Closest to the pin winners were Dennis Harrell and Joe Locklear.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].