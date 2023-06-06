TORONTO — After playing last week at the site of his one PGA Tour victory, this week Fairmont native William McGirt will play in an event where he earned two of his three runner-up finishes on Tour.

McGirt is in the field for the RBC Canadian Open, which is being played at Oakdale Country Club in Toronto.

McGirt will tee off at 8:28 a.m. ET on hole No. 1 in Thursday’s opening round, paired with Vince Whaley and Roger Sloan. The trio will start on the 10th hole at 1:43 p.m. in the second round Friday.

McGirt was the third alternate when the initial tournament field was announced on Friday, but was in the field by Saturday as other players withdrew.

Oakdale, a 1926 Stanley Thompson design about 15 miles from downtown Toronto, is hosting the event for the first time.

McGirt finished tied for second in the Canadian Open in both 2012 and 2013. In eight Canadian Open starts, McGirt has seven made cuts and one withdrawal; outside of the two second-place finishes his best finish is a tie for 25th in 2014. This is his first start in the event since 2018, when he tied for 29th.

McGirt missed the cut at last week’s Memorial Tournament, the fourth missed cut in his last five starts; he is currently ranked 197th in the FedExCup standings for the 2022-23 season. He also competed in a U.S. Open final qualifier on Monday in Columbus, Ohio, shooting 71-69 to finish four strokes behind the cutoff to transfer to the U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy, the two-time defending champion of the event, is the highest-ranked player in the Canadian Open field and is the betting favorite. Other favorites include Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who will defend his U.S. Open title next week.