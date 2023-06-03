Fairmont Golf Club news

Jared Parker, Kevin Newberry, Richie Chmura and Richard Chmura were the winners in this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble, winning in a playoff over Barry Leonard, Daniel Leonard, Brenna Miller and John Stanley. Mike Jones and Ben Brooks were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 15 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. The second-flight winners were Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen with Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich coming in second place. Richard Reames and Randy Gibbs were the third-flight winners followed by Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial. Tommy Lowry, Joe Locklear, Clifton Rich and Tom Lee were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds post this week include: Robert Clyburn with a 71, James Barron 72, Mitch Grier 73, Daniel Leonard 75, Butch Lennon 75, Barry Leonard 77, J.T. Powers 78, Billy Allen 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 64, winning by two strokes over runners-up Cliff Nance and Roy Williamson.

Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear won the first flight with a 71, winning by two strokes over runners-up Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine.

Closest to the pin winners were Larry Piland, Ronnie Chavis and Gene Brumbles.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

