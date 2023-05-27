Fairmont Golf Club news

David Morris and Keith Cox were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear. The second flight was won by Kirk Hamilton and Rick Rogers with Tommy Belch and James Humphrey taking second place. Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones were the third-flight winners with Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial coming in second. Johnny Hunt, Clifton Rich, Ronnie Chavis and John Haskins were closest to the pin winner.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Thursday Evening Scramble will be played this Thursday, June 1 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Cost includes all golf fees, a meal after play, and prizes. Please reserve your team by Wednesday afternoon. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 68, Joe Marks 69, Eddie Williams 72, James Barron 73, Bert Thomas 74, J.T. Powers 74, Rick Baxley 76, Bob Antone 76, James Cox 76, Chris Barfield 76, David Miller 77, Mark Madden 78, Randy Williamson 78 and Ricky Lewis 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Roy Williamson and Warren Bowen were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 61, winning by one stroke over runners-up Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins.

Lesaundra Hunt and Lee Hunt won the first flight with a 70, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Tiger Will and Alton Hagans.

Closest to the pin winners were Larry Piland, Robert Rotan and Atlas Warwick.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].